The Haas Formula One team will not be allowed to move their trucks from the Dutch Grand Prix circuit until Monday when money owed to a Russian former sponsor has been confirmed as paid, they said on Sunday.

A spokesman said the trucks transporting the cars and equipment would have to wait for clearance before departing for Monza, the circuit near Milan that hosts the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

The payment was sent on Friday and everything would be packed up as usual on Sunday, he added.

Dutch bailiffs took an inventory last Thursday after local court action to enforce a Swiss arbitral tribunal ruling made in June.

The U.S.-owned team's former sponsor Uralkali is due the balance of a sponsorship contract cancelled in March 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Media reports have valued the original contract at $13 million with $9 million due to be returned.