SILVERSTONE, England -- It took him 239 races and 5,593 days, but Nico Hulkenberg finally ended his Formula 1 podium wait at the British Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg's failure to score a podium had dogged his long career -- until Sunday afternoon, he held the unenviable record of the most race starts without finishing in the top three. He has also finished fourth three times in his career.

The German driver ended that wait in remarkable style at Silverstone, with a masterful strategy in changing conditions followed by a calm drive to the flag.

It also gave Sauber its first podium since the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg has one pole, two front row starts, two fastest laps, and now one podium in his career. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

On the radio immediately after taking the chequered flag, Hulkenberg said: "I don't think I can comphrened what we've just done... oh my God!"

After jumping out of the car and celebrating with his team, Hulkenberg said he never lost faith he could get it done.

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we have it in us, I have it in me, somewhere."

Hulkenberg had started from 19th but was vaulted up the order with a beautifully timed pit-stop as the rain intensified early in the race.

At one stage he had home favourite Lewis Hamilton catching him in the Ferrari but he said he was determined not to be denied.

"What a race. Coming from virtually last, doing it all over again from last weekend.

"It's pretty surreal, to be honest. I'm not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy, mixed conditions.

"It was a survival fight for a lot of the race. I think we just were really on it with the right calls, the right tyres in the right moment, made no mistakes -- quite incredible.

"I was in denial until probably the last pit stop, but then when I heard we gapped Lewis quite a bit with the one extra lap, I was like, 'ok, this is good, this is some breathing space.'

"But then he was catching quite quickly, so the pressure was there. It was an intense race but we didn't crack, no mistakes, and obviously really, really happy with that."

"I was thinking that he's going to give it all in front of his home crowd, and I was like, 'sorry guys, but it's also my day.' I had to stick my neck out. I'm super happy."

Hulkenberg's rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto created a memorable moment immediately after the race, jumping on the team's radio channel to congratulate the 37-year-old.

"Nico, it's Gabi. Man, you don't know how happy I am for you! You're a f---ing legend! Absolutely insane what you did today."

Max Verstappen was also seen cheering Hulkenberg as he passed on the cool down lap.

On the back of Hulkenberg's podium, Sauber have climbed up to sixth position in the championship.