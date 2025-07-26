Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen overtook Oscar Piastri on the first lap. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Max Verstappen kicked off Red Bull's post-Christian Horner era with an impressive sprint race victory.

Reigning world champion Verstappen passed Piastri on Lap 1 and then held off the Australian and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to clinch the victory.

It was the Red Bull's first race victory of any kind since its debut in 2005 not overseen by Horner, who was replaced as CEO and team principal by Laurent Mekies two weeks ago.

The sprint format, introduced in 2021, is a shortened version of Sunday's grand prix and gave Verstappen eight championship points, although gains over the McLarens was minimal, with Piastri claiming seven and Norris gaining six.

The result meant Piastri extended his championship lead over Norris to nine points, with Verstappen now 68 points behind.

New Red Bull boss Mekies said on Friday his number one priority is to give Verstappen a fast car -- something which could cool recent speculation of him leaving before his contract expires in 2028 -- and Saturday's victory will be a morale boosting one for the driver, boss and team after a challenging few weeks.

The lead three drivers were in a battle of their own, with Ferrari's Charles Leclec finishing the 15-lap race over seven seconds off Verstappen.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton, who spun out of Q1 on Friday afternoon, toiled to 15th in the other Ferrari.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman converted a strong qualifying performance into fifth and seventh, finishing either side of Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Racing Bulls rookie Isak Hadjar finished eighth, continuing his impressive season.