Congratulations, Fantasy baseball managers! You have made it to roughly the quarter mark of what figures to remain an exciting race for your fantasy championships, and we do hope your teams are in good health and even better performing. Hey, stuff happens. Players get hurt. They slump. Expectations are met, and others not so much (I am a Philadelphia 76ers fan. I know about expectations.)

Anyway, three quarters of the season remain, and I am excited! Here are one analyst's brief thoughts on players to add from each big league team to your ESPN standard teams. Teams listed in order of team record entering Monday.

Tampa Bay Rays OF Josh Lowe is No. 9 on ESPN's Player Rater, yet he remains available in 45% of leagues. He looked like a potential 30/30 option in the minors, and now he finally does in the majors. What are you waiting for? Add IF Taylor Walls, too. OK, so he didn't hit in past seasons. It's the ides of May now and he is the No. 34 hitter on the Rater, well ahead of Mike Trout (the No. 54 hitter!), Mookie Betts and just about everyone.