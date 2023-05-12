        <
          Fantasy Baseball Forecaster Week 7: May 15-21

          Corey Seager could be back with the Rangers as soon as Monday. Getty Images
          • Tristan H. Cockcroft
          May 12, 2023, 03:26 PM

          The quarter point of the 2023 MLB season has passed -- or, at least, it will have once 13 games are in the books on Mother's Day, Sunday, (barring postponements pushing that back) -- which means it's time to take stock of your fantasy baseball team's place in the standings. If you haven't yet checked your league's standings, do so! This is a prime time to start making trade proposals and roster adjustments.

          Week 7 is also likely to bring us some significant names returning from injuries:

          • Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, is nearing the conclusion of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and might be ready for activation by midweek.

          • Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager, who has been out since April 11 with a hamstring injury, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, and he could be ready to rejoin their lineup in time for the team's first game of the week on Monday.

          • Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right thumb, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land today, giving him a chance at a return sometime before the end of Week 7.