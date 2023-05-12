The quarter point of the 2023 MLB season has passed -- or, at least, it will have once 13 games are in the books on Mother's Day, Sunday, (barring postponements pushing that back) -- which means it's time to take stock of your fantasy baseball team's place in the standings. If you haven't yet checked your league's standings, do so! This is a prime time to start making trade proposals and roster adjustments.

Week 7 is also likely to bring us some significant names returning from injuries:

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, is nearing the conclusion of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and might be ready for activation by midweek.

Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager, who has been out since April 11 with a hamstring injury, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, and he could be ready to rejoin their lineup in time for the team's first game of the week on Monday.

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right thumb, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land today, giving him a chance at a return sometime before the end of Week 7.