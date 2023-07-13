Fantasy rules to follow for 2023 MLB Draft top picks

New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole sure looked like a future ace when he pitched for UCLA, boasting an electric fastball and starting pitcher build, making it easy for eager fantasy baseball managers to invest. The No. 1 pick in the 2011 amateur draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole debuted in his age-22 season and was an instant hit, he has been a top-10 fantasy starter for three franchises and shows no signs of letting up. Cole started the All-Star game for the American League on Tuesday night in Seattle.

Fantasy managers are always looking for potential aces in the Cole mold, whether in redraft or dynasty leagues and in points or roto formats, and LSU star RHP Paul Skenes sure looks like a guaranteed, prototypical, future ace in the Cole mold. The Pirates chose him with the first pick in this week's draft and while there are plenty of potential impact hitters for fantasy managers to dream about, Skenes is the one we all should want. He dominated in the SEC and the College World Series, and should move quickly through the minor leagues. Perhaps he debuts in 2024.

Baseball's amateur draft is nothing like what we see in football and basketball. These are vastly different sports, with far more volatility in the early selections, and most fantasy baseball managers - even in dynasty/keeper formats - probably pay little attention. Perhaps they feel there is little need to do so, as for most of the drafted players, it will be years before they impact fantasy. In football and basketball, this is hardly the case. There is immediate opportunity and statistics.