MLB's annual trade deadline arrives on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, an occasion that has seen a lot of player movement in recent seasons. On deadline day in 2022, 30 trades were completed, and in 2021, 27 got done, so the expectation is that Tuesday -- before even mentioning the days ahead of it -- will be a busy day on the trade front.

ESPN + Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $9.99/mo. Continue Reading Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.