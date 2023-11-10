        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Fantasy baseball: Montgomery among Fall Stars to shine in Arizona

          The future appears to be bright for Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
          • Eric Karabell, ESPN Senior WriterNov 10, 2023, 12:13 PM
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on X

          The Chicago White Sox sent SS prospect Colson Montgomery to the Arizona Fall League this season to get him more playing time, as the 2021 first-round pick missed several months early in the 2023 season with oblique and back injuries. A tall, thin left-handed hitter with raw power and excellent plate discipline who sure gives off a positive Corey Seager vibe, Montgomery appeared in 64 games and saw 294 plate appearances across three minor league levels this season, delivering an overall .940 OPS. He could debut with the White Sox in 2024, shortly after turning 22 years old.

          Montgomery launched an impressive 409-foot home run in the fourth inning of the annual Fall Stars game on November 5 -- and off a left-handed pitcher! -- after earlier rapping a line-drive single to left field, earning him game MVP honors as the American League topped the National League 6-3. The No. 6 hitter in the AL's lineup, Montgomery was one of four players to homer at Sloan Park, but the only player to register multiple hits. His home run came on a 1-2 fastball, perhaps a bit inside, but he easily turned on it, sending it out at an estimated 105 mph, and well over the right field wall.