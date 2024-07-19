Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 17 is one of the busiest of the season with 97 games on the schedule. Buoyed by a Saturday doubleheader, the San Francisco Giants lead the way with eight contests. Twelve clubs each play seven games, with the remaining 17 squads all taking the field six times.

There are matinees every day but Tuesday and Friday. Note that there are unusually early games on Wednesday (12:20 p.m. ET), Thursday (12:05 p.m. ET) and Sunday (11:35 a.m. ET).

Several injured starting pitchers are slated to return this week to make their 2024 debuts:

If Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw doesn't experience any setbacks in his final rehab outing, the veteran lefty will likely face the Giants at home.

New York Mets SP Kodai Senga is similarly scheduled for one more rehab appearance, with an eye on hopefully taking the hill at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves.

Giants SP Robbie Ray has made nine rehab appearances as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. After throwing 74 pitches in his latest outing, Ray seems poised to make his 2024 debut on the road against the Dodgers.

Tampa Bay Rays SP Jeffrey Springs tossed 77 pitches in his latest rehab appearance as he's also recovering from Tommy John surgery. Springs is on pace to make his initial start this season on the road in Toronto.

Miami Marlins SP Max Meyer isn't injured, but the club is managing his workload. He recorded 17 innings with the Marlins earlier this season along with 54⅔ innings with Triple-A Jacksonville. Meyer has been on the farm long enough that the Marlins have earned an extra year of control. As such, there are whispers he could be recalled, perhaps as soon as Week 17.