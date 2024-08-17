Open Extended Reactions

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will play in the seventh annual Little League Classic. The game will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA, the site of the Little League World Series. The venue seats 2,366, most of which will be participants of the 2024 Little League World Series and their families.

The game is the Sunday night ESPN game, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Yankees will send RHP Marcus Stroman to the hill while the Tigers will counter with LHP Tarik Skubal. The Tigers will serve as the home team.

Based on the sample of major league contests players at Historic Bowman Field, the venue plays most like Citi Field, the most pitcher-friendly yard in MLB. That said, park factors are most relevant over a long stretch, but this is an extreme, so it's apt to play a part in the festivities. The Yankees sport one of the top lineups in the league but will face the frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award. The park and facing the tame Tigers lineup should help Stroman (43.3% rostered in ESPN leagues) limit runs. The Little League Classic portends to be a low-scoring affair, rendering Stroman as a streaming option.

