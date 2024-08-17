Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Swing batter, batter
On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will play in the seventh annual Little League Classic. The game will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA, the site of the Little League World Series. The venue seats 2,366, most of which will be participants of the 2024 Little League World Series and their families.
The game is the Sunday night ESPN game, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Yankees will send RHP Marcus Stroman to the hill while the Tigers will counter with LHP Tarik Skubal. The Tigers will serve as the home team.
Based on the sample of major league contests players at Historic Bowman Field, the venue plays most like Citi Field, the most pitcher-friendly yard in MLB. That said, park factors are most relevant over a long stretch, but this is an extreme, so it's apt to play a part in the festivities. The Yankees sport one of the top lineups in the league but will face the frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award. The park and facing the tame Tigers lineup should help Stroman (43.3% rostered in ESPN leagues) limit runs. The Little League Classic portends to be a low-scoring affair, rendering Stroman as a streaming option.
Everything else you need to know for Sunday
Two of the slate's top five streamers square off with Paul Blackburn (14.8% rostered) and the New York Mets entertaining Valente Bellozo (4.2% rostered) and the Miami Marlins. Blackburn is the more established pitcher and is facing one of the least productive lineups in the league. Meanwhile, Bellozo has greater strikeout potential but draws a more productive lineup. Blackburn is better suited for fantasy managers preferring to protect a lead while Bellozo is the better choice for those needing to make up ground in head-to-head formats.
Sunday's highest ranked starter, rostered in fewer than half of ESPN leagues, is Tampa Bay Rays RHP Taj Bradley (43.6% rostered). Bradley will toe the rubber at home in pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field, but he'll face the Arizona Diamondbacks and the league's top scoring offense, though they check in as the fourth most prolific on the road. Bradley is in a rut, posting a 9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over his last three outings, spanning 14 frames. However, for the season, he's sporting a 3.49 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, supported by a solid 28.5% strikeout rate. Bradley is a risk for close head-to-head matchups, but you generally don't bench a pitcher of his caliber is season-long formats.
Rounding out the top five streamers is Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (38.4% rostered). The veteran lefty will take the mound in Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals. The home team doesn't strike out much, but they sport one of the least potent lineups facing southpaw pitching.
Colorado Rockies SP Bradley Blalock came within one out of a quality start earlier in the week, earning him another start. Despite the solid effort against the Diamondbacks in the desert, Blalock is vulnerable in Coors Field against the deep San Diego Padres lineup. Most of the Padres hitters are rostered in at least 75% of ESPN leagues, with David Peralta (2.7% rostered) an exception. Consider picking up Peralta for some last-minute lineup punch.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Reliever report
Hitting report
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 29%) vs. Joe Musgrove
Jorge Polanco (SEA, 2B -- 4%) at Jake Woodford
Hunter Renfroe (KC, RF -- 3%) at Andrew Abbott
Taylor Ward (LAA, LF -- 40%) vs. Charlie Morton
Kyle Higashioka (SD, C -- 1%) at Bradley Blalock
Mark Vientos (NYM, 3B -- 19%) vs. Valente Bellozo
Sean Murphy (ATL, C -- 34%) at Jack Kochanowicz
Oneil Cruz (PIT, SS -- 49%) vs. George Kirby
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 6%) vs. Musgrove
Luke Raley (SEA, RF -- 2%) at Woodford
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 74%) at Tarik Skubal
Brent Rooker (OAK, RF -- 86%) vs. Blake Snell
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 68%) at Framber Valdez
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 52%) vs. Bowden Francis
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 87%) vs. Pablo Lopez
Nico Hoerner (CHC, 2B -- 86%) vs. Francis
Isaac Paredes (CHC, 3B -- 86%) vs. Francis
Tyler Fitzgerald (SF, CF -- 53%) at JP Sears
George Springer (TOR, RF -- 74%) at Shota Imanaga
Jackson Holliday (BAL, SS -- 60%) vs. Kutter Crawford