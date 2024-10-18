Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... 76ers C Joel Embiid again misses half the season

Apologies for starting off with a negative, but this situation already appears dire. Embiid has clear and chronic knee problems, and the Philadelphia 76ers recently announced he would sit out the entire preseason to manage his health. The team also made it clear that Embiid will not be participating in both ends of the scheduled 14 back-to-backs this season, promptly erasing nearly a fifth of his potential schedule. The 76ers want Embiid healthy for the playoffs, period. Previous examples of load management have not worked. Will this work? Who knows, but we must be realistic in fantasy.