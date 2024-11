On "The Football Reporters", Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson break down the challenges Ruben Amorim will have to overcome to make a fast start at Manchester United. (1:40)

The Football Reporters, Mark Ogden, James Olley and Rob Dawson, discuss the challenges that lie ahead for new Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim.

The 39-year-old will kickstart his tenure at United on Sunday against Ipswich Town and faces an uphill task in lifting the club from 13th in the Premier League table.

What does he need to hit the ground running at Old Trafford? ESPN's football writers discuss.

