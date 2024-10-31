Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... two Bucks make scoring history

Perhaps you don't know much about the 1961-62 Los Angeles Lakers. I don't. Long before my time. That team lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics -- not the first time it happened, not the last -- and along the way, future Hall of Famers Elgin Baylor and Jerry West piled on the points. Baylor averaged 38.3 PPG. West, in his second NBA season, finished at 30.8 PPG. I don't recall their fantasy value, but it was probably excellent. It was also the only time a pair of NBA teammates each averaged 30 PPG in a full season.