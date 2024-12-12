Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Rudy Gobert is no longer a top-50 fantasy option

Gobert is having his worst season in nearly a decade, and things are not improving. Gobert is averaging 10.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 1.5 BPG, relevant fantasy numbers, but far below expectations. He wasn't supposed to be Clint Capela. Gobert averaged 14.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG and 2.1 BPG as last season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year. While we all preach patience, Gobert is showing few signs of those numbers this season, barely among the top 10 in rebounds and blocks. Then again, the Timberwolves, who went to the Western Conference finals last season (losing to Dallas), look a bit dysfunctional these days. Just ask star Anthony Edwards.