Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... the Cavaliers finish with four top-25 options

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... four Cleveland Cavaliers are top-25 fantasy options

Unlike the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a player so great he may win league and fantasy MVP honors (PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), the Cavaliers are more balanced. Oklahoma City's No. 2 fantasy scorer is PF/SF/C Jalen Williams (No. 15 overall), but nobody else is among the top 100. C Isaiah Hartenstein sure has been surprisingly great since his delayed debut, but the eventual return of C Chet Holmgren certainly will eat into his numbers, so fantasy managers, take note. The awesome Thunder, looking for revenge on Thursday following last week's loss at home to the awesome Cavaliers, are currently carried by two players.