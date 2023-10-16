        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball: Roto and category draft tiers by position

          Devin Booker makes it into the top tier of shooting guards this season. Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Eric Moody, ESPNOct 16, 2023, 03:00 PM
            Close
              Former manager at a Fortune 100 financial services company, now living my dream creating fantasy and sports betting content about the NFL, NBA, and WNBA for ESPN.
            Follow on X

          Are you playing fantasy basketball in a roto or category league this season?

          If so, the landscape is quite a bit different than points leagues, as every stat category matters.

          Those big-time scorers who don't contribute in many other ways or struggle mightily from the free throw line? Not that valuable.

          The stat-stuffers who don't score much but shoot efficiently? Very valuable.

          It's a fun dynamic to navigate throughout the season, and because certain players are much better in points leagues -- my colleague André Snellings already covered points league draft tiers -- here are the roto/category league draft tiers to guide you in your drafts.

          Point guard

          Shooting guard

          Small forward

          Power forward

          Center