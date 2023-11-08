Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Due to Tuesday falling on Nov. 7 there were no NBA teams in action on Tuesday night in order to it being election day, while we'll have one of the busiest days of the year on Wednesday with 28-of-30 teams in action, meaning every team but the Hawks and Magic are playing tonight.

Anthony Davis (groin spasms) is questionable, but he says he'll play through it.

Bradley Beal is expected to make his debut for the Suns after working his way back from a back injury. Meanwhile, Devin Booker is still out, this time due to a calf injury, meaning Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie are all worth a look tonight.

Jamal Murray is expected to miss time for the Nuggets and Reggie Jackson will likely start at point guard. Jackson didn't do much on Monday, but did start and play 24 minutes. He posted a disappointing line, but as long as Murray's out, Jackson is worth a look in any format.

Pelican Jordan Hawkins went off for 31 points, seven rebounds, three dimes, a steal and seven 3-pointers in his last game, which he started for CJ McCollum (out indefinitely with a collapsed lung). The last time CJM suffered a lung injury he missed a month and a half, so Hawkins could be the guy until further notice. Pick him up where you can and see what happens.

Other players who are kind of hot include Deni Avdija, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort and Marcus Sasser. Sasser had 21 and 19 points in two straight games for the Pistons before posting a dud of seven points, but he played 33 minutes on Monday. He's worth a look in any league where you're looking to add a player.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Jordan Hawkins, SG/SF, Pelicans (rostered in 4.7% of ESPN leagues): Hawkins continues to fill in for McCollum in New Orleans and he's scored 31 and 15 points in each of his last two games. The last time McCollum was out with a lung injury it cost him a month and a half, and Hawkins is coming off a monster fantasy night. Hawkins had seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and seven triples to go along with his 31 points in his last game so pick him up and see what happens with the Pelicans playing on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to finish the week.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Wizards (12.2%): In his three November games, Avdija is averaging a solid 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 3-pointers. I have no idea if he'll keep it up, but he's playing well enough to be rostered in every fantasy league in the land right now.

Luguentz Dort, SG/SF, Thunder (19%): Dort showed up on the injury report on Tuesday night but I'm not too concerned. He has a hip injury, but has been one of the Thunder's best players thus far, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers on the season. Regardless of what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are doing, Dort is also going off. Just keep an eye on his hip injury going forward.

Coby White, PG/SG, Bulls (6.6%): White went off for 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and four 3-pointers in one of his best games of the season on Monday. Maybe this is the game that kicks his season off, but he's been a tough pill to swallow up to this point. He's only got two games left this week, but Monday's game might make you think twice about dropping him.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (3.8%): Jackson didn't turn heads in his Monday debut at starting point guard when he had just seven points and four assists, but he has been playing well for Denver. He had 16 points, three assists and three triples on Saturday and starter Jamal Murray is going to miss the next week or so with a hamstring injury. Jackson is a hit-or-miss fantasy pickup right now, but is especially enticing if you need a point guard.

Marcus Sasser, PG, Pistons (6.1%): Sasser scored 19 and 22 points in two straight games and then had just seven of them against the Warriors on Monday, hitting 3-of-10 shots. But he played 33 minutes in his last game and is averaging 14 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 3-pointers off the Pistons' bench this month. If you need a player to add in a deep league, Sasser looks like a solid option.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Hornets by 0.7 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Wizards projections:

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers by 5.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Elbow)

Pacers: None reported

Jazz projections:

Pacers projections:

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 1.2 in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Personal); Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

76ers: None reported

Celtics projections:

76ers projections:

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.5 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Terance Mann, (GTD - Ankle); Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Calf); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Nets projections:

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.9 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Groin); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Wrist)

Knicks: None reported

Spurs projections:

Knicks projections:

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.4 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (OUT - Calf); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Elbow); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger)

Suns projections:

Bulls projections:

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.1 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Concussion); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Rockets projections:

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Heat by 1.2 in the 14th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Illness)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); John Konchar, (GTD - Hip); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Heat projections:

Grizzlies projections:

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks by 11.7 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Alec Burks, (OUT - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Illness); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (OUT - Rest)

Pistons projections:

Bucks projections:

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.9 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Leg); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans projections:

Timberwolves projections:

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.5 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Sam Merrill, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Wrist); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back)

Cavaliers projections:

Thunder projections:

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.6 in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Raptors projections:

Mavericks projections:

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.4 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Personal)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Wrist); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors projections:

Nuggets projections:

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings by 5.6 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Blazers projections:

Kings projections:

