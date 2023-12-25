Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Christmas Day

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

One of the great Christmas traditions is compelling NBA matchups. The first such slate came back in 1947, just a year after the NBA's inception, when the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers 89-75 at Madison Square Garden.

Fast forward 76 years and we have the Knicks hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Garden as the first tip today. This contest claims the highest point total (240.5) of the five holiday games, thanks in part to both teams ranking in the top 10 in offensive rating. The Bucks are 132.4 PPG over the last 10 games, their most in a 10-game span in franchise history, for those eyeing over wagers. The main injury influence in this one is the continued absence of Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks, vaulting a certain center to the streaming section below.

A matchup of Western contenders follows, as the Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors. With Draymond Green's suspension reshaping the Warriors' rotation, the likes of Brandin Podziemski (7.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Jonathan Kuminga (19.2% rostered) are strong streaming candidates.

A classic matchup of the Celtics and Lakers doesn't feature many actionable fantasy scenarios, although it is possible Al Horford (19.4%) is called on for extra run in a matchup with a larger Lakers lineup.

The Philadelphia 76ers unfortunately ruled out reigning MVP Joel Embiid for tonight's tilt with the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury suffered this past Friday. Paul Reed (0.4%) likely leaps into a major role, while the scoring burden on Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey rises. For Miami, it remains interesting how productive Duncan Robinson (17.1%) has become as a scoring force for the Heat. It's worth noting this game has the lowest total (226.5) of the five-game day.

The nightcap features the Phoenix Suns hosting the Dallas Mavericks. We won't see Kyrie Irvign or Bradely Beal in this one, outcomes that drive real value for streaming options. Irving's absence means Dante Exum's (15.2%) incredible revival tour continues. The former lottery pick is 20th on the Player Rater among point guards over the past two weeks and could even sustain value once Irving returns, as Jason Kidd has named him a starter going forward.

Set those fantasy lineups and enjoy this hoops-filled holiday!

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Dante Exum, PG, Mavericks (15.2%): With Irving sidelined, the team has empowered Exum to be a secondary creator next to Luka Doncic and a two-way connector capable of finishing plays on both sides of the floor. The Suns are weak at the point of attack on defense, setting up Exum with a solid projection. If Exum is already rostered, take a look at the Suns' Grayson Allen (14.1%) for a blend of shooting, resounding, and steal rates.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Knicks (15.8%): Pulling in at least 10 boards in four straight and with multiple blocks in five of the past six games, Hartenstein is thriving as the team's primary center since Mitchell Robinson's injury. Having just posted a strong line against the Bucks this past weekend, playing double-double props for Hartenstein could even prove rewarding.

Brand*in Podziemski, Warriors (9.4%): The Warriors' youth movement finally has some momentum; "Podz" is a talented combo guard who has at least five dimes in four of the past five. In addition to Kuminga, the Golden State frontcourt is empowering productive rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (11.1%).

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF, Heat (22.2%): In addition to Robinson's elite shooting results, Jaquez Jr. has been a great complementary piece for this Miami roster. The rookie has earned the staff's trust to handle 30 minutes in big matchups, while his versatile game translates well to fantasy. I'm even intrigued by Kevin Love's ability to clean the glass against a suddenly undersized Sixers frontcourt.

Paul Reed, PF/C, 76ers (1.2%): Capable of posting really fun steal and block rates, this athletic rim-running center should be busy against Bam Adebayo in Miami tonight. With enough savvy as a glue guy and a roll man on offense, this could result in a fun fantasy line.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

12 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (NA - Groin)

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (NA - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (NA - Ankle); DaQuan Jeffries, (NA - Illness)

Bucks projections:

Knicks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

2:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (NA - Suspension); Andrew Wiggins, (NA - Illness); Gary Payton II, (NA - Calf)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (NA - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Nuggets projections:

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

5 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (NA - Thigh); Svi Mykhailiuk, (GTD - Heel)

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (NA - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Lakers projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (NA - Thigh); Joel Embiid, (NA - Ankle); Mo Bamba, (NA - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (NA - Hamstring); Patrick Beverley, (NA - Heel)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (NA - Calf)

76ers projections:

Heat projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

10:30 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (NA - Ankle); Josh Green, (NA - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (NA - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (NA - Toe)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (NA - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (NA - Hip); Jusuf Nurkic, (NA - Personal); Damion Lee, (NA - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Suns projections: