Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

The week unfortunately started off with some significant injury news. We learned on Monday evening that just nine games into his season, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a season-ending shoulder injury over the weekend. Monday also saw All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffer what appeared to be a painful hamstring injury in the Indiana Pacers' win over the Boston Celtics.

The fantasy fallout of Morant's injury includes increased usage and creation duties for both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Smart is currently a free agent in more than a third of ESPN men's basketball leagues, while it's also worth looking at Vince Williams Jr. (0.3% rostered) in deeper formats. Williams played a career-high 37 minutes in the team's most recent game and could continue a busy role in the weeks ahead.

As for the Pacers' rotation sans Haliburton, T.J. McConnell (24.1%) started six times last year and averaged roughly 13 points and nine assists with an elite steal rate. Those are strong rates worthy of attention from fantasy managers if this indeed turns into a multi-week absence for Haliburton. Second-year wing Bennedict Mathurin (19.5%) is likely to take on more scoring duties, while even combo guard Andrew Nembhard (0.8%) flashes enough scoring and passing acumen to help those in leagues of 12 teams or more.

Tuesday offers a five-game slate that includes a look at the Grizzlies visiting the Dallas Mavericks. Williams Jr. gets his chance to shine. For DFS purposes, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bane are poised to be building blocks.

The thriving new-look New York Knicks are heavy favorites hosting the Portland Trail Blazers this evening. Both teams have widely-available centers that could help fantasy teams, with New York's Isaiah Hartenstein (28.9%) rightfully qualifying as the most-added player in ESPN leagues over the past week.

The nightcap features the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Toronto Raptors in a matchup with a healthy point total (234.5). The Raptors have also fared well since last week's deal with the Knicks, namely the rise of Immanuel Quickley (52.9%) as a valuable scorer and playmaker for Toronto.

Immanuel Quickley's playmaking gives him a safe floor with potential to have a much bigger night if he's hitting his shots, Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG, Raptors (52.9%): Even when his shot isn't falling, Quickley is flashing newfound playmaking production as the lead point guard for the Raptors. When his shot is falling, we're looking at a fantasy star heading into this nice matchup with a Lakers team that lacks stout backcourt defenders.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (47.3%): One of the best bench scorers in the league is also delivering a career-best 5.3 assists per game and can even flash with some fun defensive numbers in the right matchup. With the porous Pistons defense up next, Monk is an ideal plug-and-play option for this 1five-game slate.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Knicks (28.9%): The reason managers are picking up Hartenstein so often is that over the past five games he's fifth in rebounds per game, sixth in blocks and fifth in steals. Whew, that is some valuable production ahead of a nice matchup with a depleted Portland frontcourt.

Duop Reath, C, Trail Blazers (3.6%): With Portland missing Deandre Ayton and Moses Brown from the rotation, Reath is set to play major minutes yet again. Across his past two games, Reath has compiled 31 points and 20 rebounds, evidence he's capable of delivering relevant production on Tuesday.

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Pacers (0.3%): Between Williams and Luke Kennard (1.2%), there is room for someone to step up as a complementary scorer in the wake of Morant's injury. Given recent patterns and Williams' better two-way skill set, he appears poised to get the first crack.

Caleb Houstan, SF, Magic (0.9%): Fresh from career shooting and scoring results, Houstan is likely to sustain a big role for Orlando in a game against Minnesota's elite defense. The matchup proves challenging, although Houstan could approach 30 minutes of exposure with freedom to loft from deep.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Kings in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Ankle)

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Kings projections:

Pistons projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Magic projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Foot); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Knicks projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Grizzlies projections:

Mavericks projections:

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Lakers projections: