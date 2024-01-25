Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

The Detroit Pistons' loss appears to be the Washington Wizards' gain. In the wake of the two teams making a seemingly minor trade a few weeks back, Washington's acquisition of Marvin Bagley III has delivered immediate returns.

Bagley thrived in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, posting 17 points and 15 rebounds against the league's top defense. He is still a free agent in more than 80% of ESPN men's basketball leagues and appears to have earned a meaningful role in the Wizards' rotation. With Washington hosting the Utah Jazz Thursday in a game with the highest total at 245.5 points of the night at ESPN BET, it's understandable that our streaming section endorses multiple players in that contest.

While the Memphis Grizzlies have the day off, the short-handed team pulled off a rousing upset of the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Vince Williams Jr. (25.0% rostered) produced a career-best 25 points in the victory, confirming his ascent as a worthy waiver addition.

The new-look Heat netted just nine points from Terry Rozier in his debut outing. Rozier will have better nights from the floor, but it's quite likely his fantasy stock will be sacrificed for a role on a deeper contending rotation than his high-usage days in Charlotte. We get another look at Miami's offense against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Thursday features a seven-game schedule, with at least one marquee matchup impacted by an injury. The league's leading assist producer and likely All-Star starter, Tyrese Haliburton, will miss another tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a hamstring ailment. This context offers a look at Pascal Siakam as a top playmaker for the fast-paced Indiana Pacers. In the stream team, we endorse a pass-first backup point guard in his place.

In a budding rivalry of California foes, the Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors. This contest not only features several star-level talents to build DFS lineups such as De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Stephen Curry, but also emergent contributors worthy of our attention. If you are looking to add production ahead of the weekend, we have you covered below.

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (26.2 rostered in ESPN leagues%)

Kuminga has shown how speaking up can prove rewarding. After he expressed issues with his role on the Warriors, Kuminga has been relatively awesome and worthy of more playing time. He has averaged 24.3 points and seven boards over the past four games on elite efficiency rates, a great sign ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Kings.

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards (17.5% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Bagley has averaged 18 points and 11.3 boards in four games with the Wizards. His ability to deliver strong lines in limited minutes off the bench suggests he is in a good spot to produce this evening against a Utah Jazz team that lacks frontcourt depth.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers (28.5% rostered in ESPN leagues)

McConnell is poised to play a large distribution role for Indiana against the 76ers. With Haliburton's ball-dominant game off the court, McConnell has a path to double-digit dimes on Thursday night.

Alex Caruso, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (21.5%)

The continued absence of Zach LaVine equates to more usage and minutes for Caruso, who has established himself as one of the true two-way guards in the NBA. His brilliant steal rate and increased offensive upside helps his case against the Lakers Thursday night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Mo Bamba, (NA - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

76ers projections:

Pacers projections:

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip)

Jazz projections:

Wizards projections:

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (NA - Illness); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (NA - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Timberwolves projections:

Nets projections:

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Kevin Love, (NA - Illness); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Heat projections:

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Toe); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein, (NA - Achilles); Mitchell Robinson, (NA - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Knicks projections:

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (NA - Hand)

Kings projections:

Warriors projections:

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (NA - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Lakers projections: