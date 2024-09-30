Fantasy basketball: Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas among top middle-round targets

Open Extended Reactions

Building a dominant fantasy basketball squad starts with nailing your early-round picks or securing the most-desired players on your board in salary cap leagues. But that's just the beginning.

To truly set yourself apart and build a championship-caliber team, you need to add high-upside talent and key complementary options in the middle rounds. Which players best fit that description this season?

Let's dive into the middle-round fantasy talent you should target in your drafts. We'll focus on Rounds 5 through 9. These players could be the game-changers that elevate your roster.

Nic Claxton, C, Brooklyn Nets (71.5 average draft position)

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Claxton signed a huge contract extension this summer and is now one of the Nets' key building blocks after the Mikal Bridges trade to the Knicks. Last season, he averaged 11.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 2.1 BPG over 71 games and is projected to put up similar numbers this season. It was his second straight season as a full-time starter, and he's developed into one of the league's best rim protectors. With the Nets rebuilding under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, the focus will be on developing young players like Claxton and Cam Thomas.

Cam Thomas, SG, Brooklyn Nets (76.2 ADP)

The Nets might be one of the worst teams in the league, but Thomas is set for a big role. Claxton is projected to score the most fantasy points in Brooklyn, but Thomas isn't far behind. He averaged 22.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 3.0 APG in 31.4 MPG last season and should once again be the Nets' top offensive option. He improved as a floor spacer and showed real growth as a passer last season. With a massive usage rate coming his way, I believe he's ready for the challenge.

Darius Garland, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (76.4 ADP)

Garland's fifth season with the Cavaliers didn't go as fantasy managers hoped. He suffered a broken jaw in December that kept him out for 19 games. Despite this setback, he averaged 18.0 PPG, 6.5 APG and 1.3 SPG. He had his ups and downs, but he still led the team in scoring in 14 games, assists in 30 games and steals in 13 games. Those stats show how he can help your fantasy team. I see Garland as one of my favorite PG values in the middle rounds. He's set to be the Cavs' second-leading playmaker behind Donovan Mitchell.

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers (77.0 ADP)

The Cavaliers signed Allen to a three-year extension, making him a key part of their future. He brings an enchanting blend of points, rebounds and efficient shooting. Last season, he was one of only two players to average at least 15 PPG on 60% shooting. In fact, he's one of just four players in the shot clock era to average 15 PPG, 10 RPG and 60% shooting in multiple seasons. Allen is one of my favorite centers to target in this range.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG, Charlotte Hornets (80.3 ADP)

Miller started slow in his rookie season, but he became only the third player in Hornets history to earn Rookie of the Month honors for three straight months, joining LaMelo Ball and Raymond Felton. He averaged 18.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG in the 55 games Ball missed last season. Miller is a talented player who might have generated more Rookie of the Year buzz if he weren't in the same draft class as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren (who qualified as a rookie). Some fantasy managers worry about how Miller will fit alongside Ball and Miles Bridges this season, but our projections suggest the trio can coexist. Miller is a nice value in drafts.

Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons (97.4 ADP)

There's a lot of value at the center position in the middle rounds. The Pistons center is just scratching the surface of his potential. He's one of only four players in league history to average 13+ PPG and 11+ RPG before turning 21. The Pistons made big changes to their front office, coaching staff and roster, which should accelerate Duren's development. I see him taking a big leap this season under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

RJ Barrett, SF/SG, Toronto Raptors (101.2 ADP)

Barrett experienced a bit of a renaissance after being traded to the Raptors, returning to his home country of Canada. He posted career-high numbers across the board, averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 4.1 APG. His improvement showed he can handle a bigger role and still produce efficiently for fantasy managers. With an effective field goal percentage of .601, Barrett's development as a versatile scorer makes him a tough matchup for defenders. The Raptors are rebuilding, and there's a good chance Barrett could have his best fantasy season yet. He's projected to score the third-most fantasy points on the team, behind Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.