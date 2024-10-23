Fantasy streamers and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

The NBA season is here! Last night was all about history. The Boston Celtics raised banner number 18, the most in NBA history, then proceeded to notch another NBA all-time mark by raining 29 3-pointers on the New York Knicks. Then, of course, we got to see the first father-son duo to ever play together when LeBron James and Bronny James took the court together for the Los Angeles Lakers. Magnificent.
But today is about the future. There are 10 games on tap tonight, with 20 teams tipping their season. Action all over the place, and it's fantastic. Let's dig a bit deeper to find some fun fantasy streamers and best bets to get your season off to a great start.
Odds by ESPN BET
Four bets to make on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers (-4.5) over Detroit Pistons (-120)
The Pistons are a young team with some exciting talent to build around, but when Tyrese Haliburton is healthy, the Pacers are the best offense in the NBA. We never got to see Haliburton fully healthy once Pascal Siakam was traded to Indiana last season, so Wednesday should be our first look. Last season, the Pacers swept their four matchups against the Pistons by an average of 16.0 PPG.
Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) over Philadelphia 76ers (-105)
The 76ers made a huge splash this offseason trading for Paul George to complete their big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But both George (knee) and Embiid (load management) are out, meaning the Bucks will face a very different 76ers team on Wednesday night. I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to open the season in attack mode, and for the Bucks to run straight through a 76ers squad without two of their top three stars.
Cam Thomas over 24.5 points (-105)
The "Cam Thomas era" begins tonight. Thomas has flashed signs of being perhaps the best pure scorer in the NBA in lesser roles over the last couple seasons, but this season he should be the focal point of the Nets' offense. In the 42 games where he played at least 30 minutes last season, Thomas averaged 26.4 PPG. Look for him to meet or exceed those numbers on a nightly basis this season, starting Wednesday night against Trae Young and a vulnerable Atlanta Hawks perimeter defense.
Brandon Miller over 18.5 points (-110)
While Miller averaged 17.3 PPG during his rookie season, he averaged 20.1 PPG over the 41 games he started since Jan. 19. His scoring picked up as he settled into the NBA, and Miller has returned with that same energy entering this season. Miller totaled 68 points in his last three preseason games, with at least 20 points scored in all three games. Look for him to enter this season as a go-to scorer for the Hornets.
Anfernee Simons over 20.5 points (-120)
Simons is another pure scorer that is growing into being the full-time first option on his team. Simons started easing into that role last season. He averaged 26.3 PPG in the 34 games where he played at least 30 minutes. Simons also averaged 25.7 PPG with at least 24 points scored in all three matchups against the Warriors last season.
Top players to stream into your fantasy lineup
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (available in 59.1% of ESPN leagues)
Podziemski had an impressive rookie season and earned himself a prime spot in the rotation for the Warriors. Whether he starts or is the sixth man this season, he is expected to contribute more to the offense with Klay Thompson now in Dallas. Podziemski averaged 11.3 PPG, 5.3 APG and 6.0 RPG in 32.7 MPG over his last three games against the Trail Blazers last season.
Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (available in 61.2% of ESPN leagues)
Oubre delivered when called upon last season. He averaged 20.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 3PG and 2.1 combined blocks and steals in the 31 games which he played at least 30 minutes. With Paul George sidelined Wednesday night, Oubre should be a primary option for the 76ers in their season opener.
Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (available in 77.3% of ESPN leagues)
Drummond is arguably the best rebounder of this generation. With Joel Embiid sidelined, expect Drummond to come in and clean the glass. ESPN BET has Drummond's rebound prop for Wednesday set at O/U 14.5 rebounds and in 10 starts last season, Drummond averaged 14.1 PPG and 17.9 RPG.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers -4.5 (-120) | Pistons 4.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Pacers -205 | Pistons 170
Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.9, straight up 60%, 226.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Groin)
Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 50.2 FPTS (20.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 11.5 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 42.2 FPTS (25.5 pts, 8.3 reb, 4.1 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 24.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 22.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 4.6 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 22.2 FPTS (13.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 18.6 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 18.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.6 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.9 ast)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 28.9 FPTS (16.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jaden Ivey, SG: 25.9 FPTS (15.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 23.8 FPTS (14.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.9 FPTS (11.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 21.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 16.1 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Nets 6.5 (-110) | Hawks -6.5 (-110)
Money line: Nets 220 | Hawks -270
Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Nets by 3.5, straight up 61%, 224.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)
Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Undisclosed); Dominick Barlow, (OUT - Undisclosed); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 31.9 FPTS (17.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 31.6 FPTS (16.0 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.3 blk)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 30.7 FPTS (16.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 20.6 FPTS (6.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.6 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 19.4 FPTS (14.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 0.7 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 53.3 FPTS (27.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 13.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 27.5 FPTS (15.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 26.0 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 19.9 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 16.3 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 16.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 15.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Magic 2.5 (-115) | Heat -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Magic 110 | Heat -130
Total: 208.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 3.9, straight up 63%, 213.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: None reported
Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 37.3 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 29.0 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.3 FPTS (13.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: 18.5 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 17.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 16.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.1 ast)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF: 39.7 FPTS (23.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.7 ast)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.5 FPTS (21.6 pts, 11.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 34.7 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 33.6 FPTS (20.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Alec Burks, SG: 18.3 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 16.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 16.3 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Bucks -3.5 (-115) | 76ers 3.5 (-105)
Money line: Bucks -170 | 76ers 140
Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 222.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Paul George, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 55.2 FPTS (30.8 pts, 12.6 reb, 7.2 ast, 1.2 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 48.7 FPTS (29.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 27.3 FPTS (13.0 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 24.9 FPTS (13.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Brook Lopez, C: 23.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 16.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.8 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 38.4 FPTS (25.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 32.4 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (12.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 21.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 18.6 FPTS (10.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
KJ Martin, SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 13.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.7 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -6.5 (-105) | Raptors 6.5 (-115)
Money line: Cavaliers -250 | Raptors 200
Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.3, straight up 70%, 216.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors: Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Shoulder); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Shoulder)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 46.1 FPTS (26.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 36.3 FPTS (20.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 27.3 FPTS (13.7 pts, 8.3 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 25.8 FPTS (13.1 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 25.3 FPTS (13.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 10.7 FPTS (5.2 pts, 1.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Sam Merrill, SG: 9.3 FPTS (4.6 pts, 1.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 39.0 FPTS (21.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.1 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 31.3 FPTS (20.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 26.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Bruno Fernando, C: 15.8 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 14.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 13.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.8 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets 7.5 (-105) | Rockets -7.5 (-115)
Money line: Hornets 215 | Rockets -270
Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hornets by 6, straight up 69%, 217.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Josh Green, (GTD - Achilles); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot)
Rockets: Steven Adams, (GTD - Undisclosed)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 55.1 FPTS (27.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 8.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Cody Martin, SG: 21.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tidjane Salaun, PF: 19.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 18.5 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 18.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 15.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Tre Mann, PG: 11.9 FPTS (4.4 pts, 1.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 37.9 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 7.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 32.0 FPTS (16.6 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 28.5 FPTS (18.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF: 24.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (12.1 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Steven Adams, C: 20.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 17.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Bulls 6.5 (-110) | Pelicans -6.5 (-110)
Money line: Bulls 210 | Pelicans -250
Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 3.3, straight up 61%, 220.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: None reported
Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Personal); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 36.1 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 35.1 FPTS (18.2 pts, 9.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 30.5 FPTS (16.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Josh Giddey, SG/SF: 27.2 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.0 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 20.0 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 19.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 42.0 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Brandon Ingram, SF: 40.0 FPTS (24.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.0 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 36.5 FPTS (21.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 35.8 FPTS (23.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.6 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 22.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 15.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Daniel Theis, C: 12.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-115) | Jazz 2.5 (-105)
Money line: Grizzlies -145 | Jazz 125
Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.7, straight up 52%, 222.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Foot); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)
Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 44.5 FPTS (27.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 7.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 40.2 FPTS (26.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 24.7 FPTS (13.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Zach Edey, C: 18.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brandon Clarke, PF: 12.5 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 12.1 FPTS (4.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 39.4 FPTS (23.9 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (18.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 31.4 FPTS (18.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 23.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 22.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 3.1 blk)
Cody Williams, SG: 14.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers
10 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Suns -5.5 (EVEN) | Clippers 5.5 (-120)
Money line: Suns -200 | Clippers 165
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.8, straight up 63%, 223.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Damion Lee, (GTD - Hamstring); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Achilles); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring)
Clippers: Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Teeth); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 45.7 FPTS (27.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 40.7 FPTS (25.1 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 21.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 17.8 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.6 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 17.0 FPTS (6.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.9 FPTS (16.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 7.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 32.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.8 FPTS (13.0 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (14.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 16.1 FPTS (5.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Kai Jones, PF: 15.0 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 14.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.3 ast)