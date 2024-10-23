Fantasy streamers and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA season is here! Last night was all about history. The Boston Celtics raised banner number 18, the most in NBA history, then proceeded to notch another NBA all-time mark by raining 29 3-pointers on the New York Knicks. Then, of course, we got to see the first father-son duo to ever play together when LeBron James and Bronny James took the court together for the Los Angeles Lakers. Magnificent.

But today is about the future. There are 10 games on tap tonight, with 20 teams tipping their season. Action all over the place, and it's fantastic. Let's dig a bit deeper to find some fun fantasy streamers and best bets to get your season off to a great start.

Odds by ESPN BET

Four bets to make on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers (-4.5) over Detroit Pistons (-120)

The Pistons are a young team with some exciting talent to build around, but when Tyrese Haliburton is healthy, the Pacers are the best offense in the NBA. We never got to see Haliburton fully healthy once Pascal Siakam was traded to Indiana last season, so Wednesday should be our first look. Last season, the Pacers swept their four matchups against the Pistons by an average of 16.0 PPG.

Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) over Philadelphia 76ers (-105)

The 76ers made a huge splash this offseason trading for Paul George to complete their big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But both George (knee) and Embiid (load management) are out, meaning the Bucks will face a very different 76ers team on Wednesday night. I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to open the season in attack mode, and for the Bucks to run straight through a 76ers squad without two of their top three stars.

Cam Thomas enters the 2024-25 season as the primary scorer for the Brooklyn Nets offense. Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Cam Thomas over 24.5 points (-105)

The "Cam Thomas era" begins tonight. Thomas has flashed signs of being perhaps the best pure scorer in the NBA in lesser roles over the last couple seasons, but this season he should be the focal point of the Nets' offense. In the 42 games where he played at least 30 minutes last season, Thomas averaged 26.4 PPG. Look for him to meet or exceed those numbers on a nightly basis this season, starting Wednesday night against Trae Young and a vulnerable Atlanta Hawks perimeter defense.

Brandon Miller over 18.5 points (-110)

While Miller averaged 17.3 PPG during his rookie season, he averaged 20.1 PPG over the 41 games he started since Jan. 19. His scoring picked up as he settled into the NBA, and Miller has returned with that same energy entering this season. Miller totaled 68 points in his last three preseason games, with at least 20 points scored in all three games. Look for him to enter this season as a go-to scorer for the Hornets.

Anfernee Simons over 20.5 points (-120)

Simons is another pure scorer that is growing into being the full-time first option on his team. Simons started easing into that role last season. He averaged 26.3 PPG in the 34 games where he played at least 30 minutes. Simons also averaged 25.7 PPG with at least 24 points scored in all three matchups against the Warriors last season.

Top players to stream into your fantasy lineup

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (available in 59.1% of ESPN leagues)

Podziemski had an impressive rookie season and earned himself a prime spot in the rotation for the Warriors. Whether he starts or is the sixth man this season, he is expected to contribute more to the offense with Klay Thompson now in Dallas. Podziemski averaged 11.3 PPG, 5.3 APG and 6.0 RPG in 32.7 MPG over his last three games against the Trail Blazers last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (available in 61.2% of ESPN leagues)

Oubre delivered when called upon last season. He averaged 20.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 3PG and 2.1 combined blocks and steals in the 31 games which he played at least 30 minutes. With Paul George sidelined Wednesday night, Oubre should be a primary option for the 76ers in their season opener.

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (available in 77.3% of ESPN leagues)

Drummond is arguably the best rebounder of this generation. With Joel Embiid sidelined, expect Drummond to come in and clean the glass. ESPN BET has Drummond's rebound prop for Wednesday set at O/U 14.5 rebounds and in 10 starts last season, Drummond averaged 14.1 PPG and 17.9 RPG.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -4.5 (-120) | Pistons 4.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pacers -205 | Pistons 170

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.9, straight up 60%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Groin)

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Pacers projections:

Pistons projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 6.5 (-110) | Hawks -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets 220 | Hawks -270

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 3.5, straight up 61%, 224.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Undisclosed); Dominick Barlow, (OUT - Undisclosed); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets projections:

Hawks projections:

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic 2.5 (-115) | Heat -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Magic 110 | Heat -130

Total: 208.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 3.9, straight up 63%, 213.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel)

Magic projections:

Heat projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Bucks -3.5 (-115) | 76ers 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Bucks -170 | 76ers 140

Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Paul George, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

76ers projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -6.5 (-105) | Raptors 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -250 | Raptors 200

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.3, straight up 70%, 216.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Shoulder); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cavaliers projections:

Raptors projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 7.5 (-105) | Rockets -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets 215 | Rockets -270

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 6, straight up 69%, 217.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Green, (GTD - Achilles); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Rockets: Steven Adams, (GTD - Undisclosed)

Hornets projections:

Rockets projections:

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 6.5 (-110) | Pelicans -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Bulls 210 | Pelicans -250

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 3.3, straight up 61%, 220.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: None reported

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Personal); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bulls projections:

Pelicans projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-115) | Jazz 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Grizzlies -145 | Jazz 125

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.7, straight up 52%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Foot); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)

Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring)

Grizzlies projections:

Jazz projections:

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Suns -5.5 (EVEN) | Clippers 5.5 (-120)

Money line: Suns -200 | Clippers 165

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.8, straight up 63%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (GTD - Hamstring); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Achilles); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring)

Clippers: Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Teeth); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Suns projections:

Clippers projections: