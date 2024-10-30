Fantasy picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Tuesday, including Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards. (1:09)

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Just one week into the NBA season, the association is already revving up to midseason form. With 11 games on the schedule, Wednesday will be another opportunity for more than 70% of the league to get in some game action. And there are some fun matchups on the docket.

LeBron James returns to Cleveland with his son Bronny James in a game between two of the four teams that are currently undefeated against the spread this season. The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards play for the second straight game after the two teams had a one-possession affair where 240 points were scored on Monday, and the Miami Heat and New York Knicks continue their decades-long rivalry.

But my favorite matchup of the night is the Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren classic, featuring the top two sophomores in the NBA as well as the top two favorites to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, facing off in a rivalry that should help carry the league for years to come.

With those games and many more to look forward to, let's dig into the matchups and identify some areas of interest for potential fantasy and betting value.

Wednesday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup