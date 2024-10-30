Fantasy picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
Just one week into the NBA season, the association is already revving up to midseason form. With 11 games on the schedule, Wednesday will be another opportunity for more than 70% of the league to get in some game action. And there are some fun matchups on the docket.
LeBron James returns to Cleveland with his son Bronny James in a game between two of the four teams that are currently undefeated against the spread this season. The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards play for the second straight game after the two teams had a one-possession affair where 240 points were scored on Monday, and the Miami Heat and New York Knicks continue their decades-long rivalry.
But my favorite matchup of the night is the Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren classic, featuring the top two sophomores in the NBA as well as the top two favorites to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, facing off in a rivalry that should help carry the league for years to come.
With those games and many more to look forward to, let's dig into the matchups and identify some areas of interest for potential fantasy and betting value.
Wednesday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup
Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (available in 64.5% of ESPN leagues)
Pippen has dished double-digit assists in back-to-back games off the Grizzlies bench. Ja Morant is questionable to play with a thigh injury that kept him out Monday night, but Pippen has proved productive even in the games Morant plays. Pippen has scored 33 or more fantasy points in three of four games this season and has an opportunity to put up another strong effort in the scorebooks Wednesday.
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs (available in 71.8% of ESPN leagues)
Sochan has three strong games in the books thus far and is flirting with averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds on the season. In his last two games, both against the Rockets, he followed a 17-point/12-rebound effort with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the rematch. While most of the attention Wednesday night will be on Wemby and Holmgren, Sochan is a solid streamer if not an outright add that can help a lot of fantasy basketball squads.
Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics (available in 82.0% of ESPN leagues)
Pritchard is a spark plug off the bench who has been posting starting-caliber numbers. He has scored at least 15 points in three straight games, including a 28-point outing with eight 3-pointers Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. He faces a free-wheeling Indiana Pacers defense Wednesday that has allowed the seventh-most 3-pointers to opposing point guards (4.0 3PG).
Dre's bets for Wednesday
Jordan Poole over 3.5 total 3-pointers made (-120)
Poole ranks second in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (5.3 3PG in the first week). He has made at least four 3-pointers in all three games this season, including six treys Monday against this same Hawks defense. Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most 3-pointers to opposing point guards this season (4.5 3PG allowed).
Kelly Oubre Jr. over 19.5 points (-105)
Oubre has been a primary scorer for the 76ers with Joel Embiid and Paul George sidelined, trailing only Tyrese Maxey. He has scored at least 21 points in two of three games so far, but the key stat is his field goal attempts. Oubre has taken at least 17 field goal attempts in all three games, including his 14-point game. He has a good chance to bounce back on Wednesday against a Detroit Pistons squad that has allowed small forwards to average 22.0 PPG over the past three games.
LaMelo Ball over 40.5 total points, assists and rebounds (-120)
Ball has been scorching to start the season and has averaged 31.7 PPG, 7.3 APG and 7.0 RPG through his first three games (46.0 PAR). In fact, Ball has reached at least 42.0 PAR in all three games so far. He has a great chance to continue his strong start against a very friendly Toronto Raptors defense allowing the fourth most points per game in the NBA (120.5 PPG).
Boston Celtics -6.5 over Indiana Pacers (-120)
The Celtics led the NBA in net points differential last season, outscoring their opponents on average by 11.4 PPG. They're ahead of that pace so far this season, outscoring their four opponents by 60 total points (15.0 PPG) with three of their four wins coming by at least 11 points. The Pacers, on the other hand, have lost three of their four games this season and have a net average of -6.8 PPG after getting blown out by the New York Knicks. Indiana can play better, but the Celtics tend to dominate teams with a combination of strong defense and 3-point barrages.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. ET
Line: Raptors 6.5 (-110) | Hornets -6.5 (-110)
Money line: Raptors 215 | Hornets -265
Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.8, straight up 71%, 224.3 total point
Injury Report:
Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Pelvis); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Eye); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Shoulder)
Hornets: Brandon Miller, (OUT - Hip); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot)
Raptors projections:
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 37.9 FPTS (24.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 28.8 FPTS (14.1 pts, 10.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.5 blk)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 22.9 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (13.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 19.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jamal Shead, PG: 18.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 18.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 50.6 FPTS (28.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 7.1 ast, 4.0 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.1 FPTS (20.5 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tre Mann, PG: 26.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 21.9 FPTS (10.7 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.6 blk)
Cody Martin, SG: 20.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 19.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Seth Curry, PG/SG: 17.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Lakers 4.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-115)
Money line: Lakers 160 | Cavaliers -190
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 4.5, straight up 65%, 227.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Thigh); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Back); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 46.3 FPTS (28.4 pts, 11.5 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.0 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 43.7 FPTS (24.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 7.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 33.6 FPTS (17.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 31.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 27.2 FPTS (16.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG: 12.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 11.2 FPTS (5.9 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 40.3 FPTS (24.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.0 FPTS (17.6 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.4 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 32.2 FPTS (18.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 28.2 FPTS (15.2 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.9 FPTS (6.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 13.6 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Celtics -6.5 (-120) | Pacers 6.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Celtics -250 | Pacers 210
Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 6, straight up 69%, 232.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Sam Hauser, (GTD - Back); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)
Pacers: James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Illness); Myles Turner, (GTD - Ankle)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 49.5 FPTS (28.1 pts, 8.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 44.0 FPTS (27.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 31.1 FPTS (14.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 24.5 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 18.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 14.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Pacers projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF: 38.7 FPTS (21.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 37.6 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 26.5 FPTS (13.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.6 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 24.6 FPTS (15.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 blk)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 20.8 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.0 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 16.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons 4.5 (-115) | 76ers -4.5 (-105)
Money line: Pistons 140 | 76ers -170
Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.7, straight up 52%, 223.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)
76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 43.2 FPTS (25.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, SG: 28.2 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 26.1 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 23.4 FPTS (9.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Marcus Sasser, PG: 15.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 12.7 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.8 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 12.5 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 46.5 FPTS (30.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 29.3 FPTS (18.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 26.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.0 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 13.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 13.5 FPTS (4.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
KJ Martin, SF: 12.9 FPTS (6.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks -4.5 (-120) | Wizards 4.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Hawks -190 | Wizards 155
Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Wizards by 6.3, straight up 70%, 236.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Dominick Barlow, (GTD - Back); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Hip); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Thigh); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Groin); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Thumb)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 49.7 FPTS (28.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 9.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 35.4 FPTS (18.7 pts, 8.8 reb, 4.3 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 28.6 FPTS (17.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.2 blk)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 22.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 20.4 FPTS (10.9 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 18.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 39.0 FPTS (22.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SF: 23.4 FPTS (12.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 22.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 20.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Bub Carrington, PG: 17.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 16.2 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
New York Knicks at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Heat 1.5 (-110)
Money line: Knicks -125 | Heat 105
Total: 215.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.3, straight up 61%, 214.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Leg); Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Heat: Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 37.1 FPTS (25.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 29.0 FPTS (15.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 28.9 FPTS (17.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.8 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 28.7 FPTS (13.3 pts, 9.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 22.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Miles McBride, PG: 16.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 12.3 FPTS (4.9 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF: 35.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.3 ast)
Bam Adebayo, C: 35.4 FPTS (19.0 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 34.1 FPTS (20.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (10.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 15.1 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.8 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 14.6 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Magic -5.5 (-105) | Bulls 5.5 (-115)
Money line: Magic -210 | Bulls 170
Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.3, straight up 58%, 219.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Foot); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hip)
Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 47.5 FPTS (29.1 pts, 8.0 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 31.3 FPTS (17.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 28.8 FPTS (14.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 22.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: 18.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Gary Harris, SG: 15.1 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Mac McClung, SG: 14.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.2 FPTS (20.4 pts, 10.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 34.7 FPTS (19.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 33.6 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Giddey, SG/SF: 24.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 22.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.5 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 20.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 20.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Nets 12.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -12.5 (-110)
Money line: Nets 550 | Grizzlies -1000
Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Nets by 8.8, straight up 77%, 220.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)
Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (GTD - Thigh); John Konchar, (GTD - Foot); Zach Edey, (GTD - Calf); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Foot); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg)
Nets projections:
Cam Thomas, SG: 44.2 FPTS (30.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 38.4 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 29.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 23.2 FPTS (10.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Noah Clowney, PF: 18.7 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 18.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 16.0 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 35.2 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 31.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.2 ast)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 27.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.4 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 26.7 FPTS (11.7 pts, 6.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: 25.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 20.1 FPTS (10.4 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 19.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.3 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Spurs 12.5 (-115) | Thunder -12.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs 550 | Thunder -1000
Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Spurs by 9.2, straight up 77%, 227.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Foot); Tre Jones, (OUT - Ankle)
Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 37.6 FPTS (22.0 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 3PM, 3.1 blk)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 25.4 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Chris Paul, PG: 21.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.9 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 19.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 18.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 17.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG: 16.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.7 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 53.5 FPTS (28.5 pts, 7.6 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Williams, PF: 36.4 FPTS (19.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.9 ast)
Chet Holmgren, C: 33.7 FPTS (17.9 pts, 10.3 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.4 blk)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 16.6 FPTS (6.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 14.0 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, SG: 13.7 FPTS (5.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans 2.5 (-110) | Warriors -2.5 (-110)
Money line: Pelicans 120 | Warriors -145
Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 3.6, straight up 62%, 226.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand)
Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Back); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Ankle)
Pelicans projections:
Zion Williamson, PF: 40.7 FPTS (27.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.0 ast)
Brandon Ingram, SF: 38.1 FPTS (23.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 35.2 FPTS (20.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Yves Missi, C: 16.6 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.2 blk)
Trey Jemison, C: 16.0 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 15.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 15.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
Warriors projections:
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 27.6 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 25.4 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 24.6 FPTS (15.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.3 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 22.4 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.2 ast)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (12.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 17.0 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers 8.5 (-110) | Clippers -8.5 (-110)
Money line: Blazers 280 | Clippers -350
Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 3.6, straight up 62%, 220.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Hamstring); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Shoulder)
Clippers: Mo Bamba, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 32.0 FPTS (21.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 31.4 FPTS (20.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 31.1 FPTS (16.5 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 24.4 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 22.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Toumani Camara, PF: 17.7 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 14.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.6 FPTS (17.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 8.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.9 FPTS (15.6 pts, 11.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 22.5 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.0 FPTS (6.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 16.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 15.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 14.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.1 ast)