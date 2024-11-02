Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Just like last week, Saturday's NBA schedule features 10 games, highlighted by the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the LA Clippers as the nightcap at 10:30 p.m. ET. Waiver wires are going to be attacked between now and Monday, so think about getting ahead of the crowd and making pickups on Saturday afternoon. All the teams playing Saturday are off Sunday. Here are my best bets and streaming options for Saturday.

Saturday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, PF (35.7% rostered)

Sochan was all over the place last season, but he has quietly settled into a nice role with the Spurs through the team's first five games. He has scored in double figures in every game and has averaged 17 points, 8.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and has only hit two 3-pointers thus far. He's not a great free throw shooter (65%) but he might be the best and most consistent player sitting on your league's waiver wire.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics, PG (28.1% rostered)

The Celtics will be playing in their second of a back-to-back set and it feels like Pritchard will get the green light in those situations, while some bigger names might rest. After a dud to start the season (3 points, 1-of-10 shooting) Pritchard went on a four-game tear where he posted 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.8 triples. He fell back to earth on Friday against the Hornets, hitting just 1-of-6 shots for seven points and no 3-pointers. But, he also racked up a season-high five steals in that one. As long as he's playing for the Celtics on Saturday, it makes sense for him to also be in fantasy lineups.

Keon Ellis, San Antonio Spurs, SG (0.4% rostered)

This is a deep-league special, as Ellis is slowly being implemented into the Kings' rotation. His minutes have increased in every game: 11, 14, 17 and 19 - and he had a season-high 12 points

Bets for Saturday

Al Horford OVER 14.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Horford got a night of rest Friday and should be chomping at the bit to face the Hornets, who don't have a household name at center. If Luke Kornet was able to get 10 PAR in 24 minutes in that game, Horford should easily hit this number tonight, as long as former Celtic Grant Williams, who laid out Jayson Tatum on Friday, doesn't take a shot at Horford tonight. Horford has hit at least 14.5 PAR in three of his five games.

Andre Drummond OVER 12.5 rebounds (-115)

Drummond has had at least nine rebounds in all four of his games and has 11 or more in three of those. While the Grizzlies have one of the best defenders in the league in Jaren Jackson Jr., he's also one of the worst-rebounding big men, as well, pulling in just fewer than five per game. Santi Aldama has been solid, but has only hit double digits in rebounding once, and Drummond might be licking his chops to teach rookie Zach Edey a thing or two. Joel Embiid is still out for the Sixers so Drummond should be looking to crash the boards again on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama, coming off his historic 5x5 games faces Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama OVER 38.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-110)

Wembanyama is coming off a historic 5x5 stat line that included 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against the Jazz. He'll face Rudy Gobert on Saturday and NBA players no longer seem to be intimidated by Gobert's defensive prowess. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year was brutally dunked on by Christian Braun on Friday night, big men are going at him with no fear this season and Wemby seemed to enjoy the challenge of facing Gobert last year. Wembanyama had 29 points, nine boards and four assists against the Wolves a nearly a year ago on Nov. 10, and Karl-Anthony Towns is no longer in Minnesota to help Gobert stop him. Wemby should have a big night as long as Gregg Popovich lets him do his thing.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-105) | Hornets 10.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -525 | Hornets 400

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.8, straight up 68%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Hip); DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Hand); Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Nick Richards, (GTD - Shoulder)

Celtics projections:

Hornets projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 1.5 (-120) | 76ers -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Grizzlies -110 | 76ers -110

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.8, straight up 59%, 220.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); John Konchar, (GTD - Quadriceps); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Foot); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Oblique); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

76ers projections:

Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -8.5 (-115) | Raptors 8.5 (-105)

Money line: Kings -340 | Raptors 265

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 8.9, straight up 77%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Pelvis); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Orbital)

Kings projections:

Raptors projections:

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors 4.5 (EVEN) | Rockets -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Warriors 160 | Rockets -190

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.4, straight up 61%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Rockets projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers 2.5 (-115) | Bucks -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers 110 | Bucks -130

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 4.9, straight up 66%, 228.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers projections:

Bucks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -3.5 (-115) | Spurs 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves -170 | Spurs 140

Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.7, straight up 71%, 220.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: None reported

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Foot); Tre Jones, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Spurs projections:

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Heat -9.5 (-115) | Wizards 9.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -420 | Wizards 320

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 9.5, straight up 78%, 225.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Personal); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Groin); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Thumb)

Heat projections:

Wizards projections:

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 10.5 (-110) | Nuggets -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz 400 | Nuggets -550

Total: 222.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8.3, straight up 75%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Collier, (OUT - Hamstring); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Heel)

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Eye); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Nuggets projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 12.5 (-110) | Suns -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers 590 | Suns -900

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9.9, straight up 79%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Arm); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Hamstring); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Shoulder)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Elbow)

Blazers projections:

Suns projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -5.5 (-110) | Clippers 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -225 | Clippers 185

Total: 220.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.2, straight up 60%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Clippers: Mo Bamba, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Thunder projections:

Clippers projections: