Fantasy picks and betting tips for Saturday's NBA slate

Unlike last week, we have just four games this Saturday. That means you can watch more football, but it doesn't mean you don't have to set your hoops lineups, or set up a DFS lineup. Either way, here are some viable bets and streamers for Saturday's action.

Best bets for Saturday

Dyson Daniels OVER 1.5 steals (-170)

Yes, it's a little risky given the odds, but he had seven swipes on Friday night and has had 11 steals over his past two games. He has had at least one in every game this season and two or more in five of his eight contests. Chicago is banged up and will turn the ball over, so this one doesn't even seem fair.

Cam Thomas OVER 24.5 points (-105)

Thomas went off for 31 points and four 3-pointers against the defensive-minded Celtics on Friday in 38 minutes and has scored at least 26 points in five of his first nine games this season. Cleveland is due for a loss and while its defense is stout, I just don't see who else can be a consistent scorer for the Nets.

Norman Powell OVER 23.5 points (-110)

Powell is coming off a 31-point game Friday night, when he hit five 3-pointers, and he has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games. He has also topped the magic 24-point mark in six of those and the Raptors are really banged up. James Harden has decided that Powell is his main man, at least until we see Kawhi Leonard again.

Fantasy streamers for Saturday

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeVert didn't exactly tear it up with just eight points, but he also had 7 boards, 4 assists, 3 steals, a block and 2 3-pointers Friday. The Cavaliers have the best schedule next week, with no back-to-backs and four games, so grabbing LeVert while he's hot makes sense. Just make sure he's going to play Saturday night, given that it's a back-to-back.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs

Champagnie has scored 14, 13 and 21 points in his past three games with averages of 16 points, 4,7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.0 3-pointers over that stretch. The return of Devin Vassell on Saturday could hurt Champagnie, but my best guess is that Stephon Castle is the odd man out here. Champagnie's 3-point shooting shouldn't be overlooked, as he has hit 12 of them over his past three games.

Davion Mitchell, Toronto Raptors

While I don't trust Mitchell any further than I can throw him, he has played very well with Immanuel Quickley sidelined. Especially on Wednesday, when he had 20 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and 2 3-pointers against his former team in a 122-107 loss. Maybe the revenge angle played a role in that one, but he also racked up 13 points and eight dimes against the Nuggets on Monday. He's hot, but the return of Quickley on Saturday could throw a wrench into these plans. Make sure Quickley is out before rolling with Mitchell. If Mitchell doesn't play, consider pivoting to Mike Conley of the Wolves or the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu.

Projections and injury reports

Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

5 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 6.5 (-110) | Spurs -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +205 | Spurs -250

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI projection: Spurs by 0.9, straight up 53%, 227.3 total points.

Injury report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Keyonte George, (NA - Foot)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (NA - Foot); Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Jones, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz projections:

Spurs projections:

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 3.5 (-105) | Hawks -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls +125 | Hawks -150

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI projection: Hawks by 4.1, straight up 63%, 240.2 total points.

Injury report:

Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Illness)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Thigh); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bulls projections:

Hawks projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 13.5 (-120) | Cavaliers -13.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nets +600 | Cavaliers -1000

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI projection: Cavaliers by 13.3, straight up 86%, 225.7 total points.

Injury report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Ben Simmons, (NA - Back); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 6.5 (-120) | Clippers -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors +200 | Clippers -240

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI projection: Clippers by 8.1, straight up 75%, 227.5 total points.

Injury report:

Raptors: Garrett Temple, (GTD - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Pelvis); Jonathan Mogbo, (GTD - Hip); Ja'Kobe Walter, (OUT - Shoulder); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Orbital); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Mo Bamba, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Raptors projections:

Clippers projections: