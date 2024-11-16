Fantasy picks and betting tips for Saturday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday's five-game slate is highlighted by the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Dallas Mavericks, as Victor Wembenyama continues to sizzle and the Dallas Mavericks are losers of four straight. The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a new starter, and New Orleans is completely banged up right now, meaning more opportunities for several Pelicans. Here are your best bets and streaming options for Saturday.

Best bets

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 35.5 points scored (-115)

Giannis is, as they say, "on one" right now, coming off a game in which he tallied 59 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks and a 3-pointer on 21-of-34 shooting. That will end up being one of the best stat lines of the year and it's only bolstered by the fact he somehow knocked down 16 of 17 free throws, which is unheard of for Giannis. He's averaged 35.7 points over his past six games, and there's no reason to think he won't torch the lowly Hornets on Saturday.

Damian Lillard (concussion) is out on Saturday, which is why this looks like a good situation for Antetokounmpo. Hopefully, he makes his free throws again.

Kyrie Irving OVER 22.5 points scored (-110)

Irving is coming off a game of rest with a shoulder injury, so he should be well rested and ready to perform. The Mavs are on a four-game losing streak and they'll need Irving to go off on Saturday in order to stop the skid. Irving has scored at least 21 in three straight and has averaged 25.7 points in six November games. Hopefully he can avoid Wemby tonight.

Luka Doncic to record a triple-double (+320)

The odds are right, the Mavs are in a must-win situation, the game is on NBA TV and Luka should be fired up to have a big game against Wemby and the Spurs. Despite the fact Doncic has averaged 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists on the season, he has yet to connect on a triple-double. His shot has been a bit broken recently, but he's going to be fired up to put on a show against Wemby, and it would not be surprising to see him get his first trip-dub of the year tonight.

On a side note, Luka is shooting a career-high 81% from the free throw line this season. The rest of his shots should start falling soon enough.

Fantasy streamers

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets PF, 5.9% rostered in ESPN leagues

I haven't been the biggest supporter of Williams, as he really hasn't done much since he left Boston and got run out of Dallas. However, the "ball don't lie" and Miles Bridges is out for the Hornets until further notice. Williams' past four games have been eye-opening, as he has averaged 13 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers in them. The steals, blocks and 3s look fantastic, and he should fare well against the short-handed Bucks today at 3 p.m.

Agbaji came into Friday with averages of 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers in eight November games. He's shooting 50% from the floor during that stretch and doesn't shoot enough free throws to make a difference. He had two more steals on Friday and took 15 shots in that game (hitting just four of them). He's a big part of what the Raptors do right now, and he deserves to be rostered almost everywhere.

Castle's shot has been a bit wonky all season, but he has hit at least 50% of them in two straight games and turned in what was arguably his best stat line of the year on Friday with 22 points, 5 dimes and 3 3-pointers on 7-of-12 shooting. He's hit double figures in scoring in five straight games and has played at least 31 minutes in three of his past four. The arrival of Devin Vassell off the injured list was a scare for Castle, but it really hasn't slowed him down yet.

Knecht has replaced De'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup and has responded nicely, averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 3-pointers in his two starts. He's not going to fill up the stat sheet, as he's not yet a steals and blocks guy, but if you need a streamer to score and hit some 3-pointers, Knecht is your man.

Marshall's not a fantasy monster, but he is starting and getting a lot of meaningful minutes for the Mavericks with P.J. Washington hurting. Marshall got hot on Thursday when he hit 9-of-14 shots for 19 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against the Jazz. He has at least one steal in nine of his 12 games this season and has scored in double figures in four of his last six. If you're desperate for a streamer, Marshall fits the bill.

Projections and Injury Reports

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

3 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -3.5 (-110) | Hornets 3.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -165 | Hornets +140

Total: 215.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 4.6, straight up 65%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Bobby Portis, (GTD - Elbow); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Concussion); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Shoulder)

Hornets: Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand)

Bucks projections:

Hornets projections:

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 16.5 (-110) | Celtics -16.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors +1000 | Celtics -2000

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 19.4, straight up 93%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Shoulder); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); D.J. Carton, (OUT - Foot); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Orbital); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Knee); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Raptors projections:

Celtics projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -7.5 (-105) | Pelicans 7.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers -280 | Pelicans +230

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 5, straight up 66%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Ankle); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Thigh); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring)

Lakers projections:

Pelicans projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 10.5 (-105) | Mavericks -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +400 | Mavericks -550

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 6.3, straight up 70%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Knee); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Mavericks projections:

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 10.5 (-105) | Kings -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +380 | Kings -550

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 9.2, straight up 77%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Eye); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Hip); Jason Preston, (OUT - Leg)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); DeMar DeRozan, (OUT - Back); Malik Monk, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Kings projections: