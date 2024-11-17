Fantasy picks and betting tips for Sunday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

Fall Sundays aren't just for football, as today's robust 10-game NBA schedule confirms. The action tips in the afternoon with the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the depleted Phoenix Suns and concludes at night with the Utah Jazz visiting the LA Clippers.

Of the eight games in between, the marquee matchup of this massive slate is undoubtedly the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas cruised past the Wemby-less San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, affording the team's top players some rest ahead of this evening's meeting of true contenders. Can the Thunder overcome a wave of impact front court injuries against a bigger Mavericks team? We expand on this angle in the best bets section below.

With two-thirds of the league in action, we're here to help you savvily navigate the schedule from both fantasy and betting perspectives, which requires accounting for key injuries, matchup metrics, and production trends. Let's take a look at the top streaming and betting endorsements for this busy day of pro hoops.

Sunday's Stream Team

Tari Eason, SF, Houston Rockets (Rostered in 39.5% of ESPN leagues)

Even without playing heavy minutes in recent games, Eason has been sustaining impressive offensive production to go with his undeniably special defensive numbers. More exposure would be great, but with Houston's relatively deep rotation and Eason's penchant for earning a quick whistle, I'd be content if he merely continues on his breakout path that began earlier this month. Per today's matchup, meanwhile, the Bulls have been porous against wings in most games.

Miami held Mathurin in check in a recent meeting, but this is also an ascendant second-year talent who, since becoming a steady starter, has averaged roughly 21 points and eight rebounds with encouraging free-throw volume. Even while facing a respected defensive opponent, Mathurin's blend of minutes, touches, and heat-check confidence bode well for this rematch.

Even if Nikola Jokic returns from a recent absence (personal), we know that Aaron Gordon won't be active for Denver's matchup with Memphis today. Given the team's lack of frontcourt depth and Braun's already important role in this rotation, a big line could emerge for a player fresh from a career best in steals.

That summer extension is looking better and better with Williams' growth as a scorer and even a recent eruption with a career-high nine assists. A real rise in rebounding opportunities and production now compliments already awesome defensive metrics. This feels like Eason's scenario but with more playing time. The two meet today.

Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah Jazz (34.3%)

A bucket long before Mathurin ever entered the league, Clarkson's instant offense has come not just in the form of points in recent outings, but in dimes, as well. The uptick in playmaking is more believable with the reality that the roster lacks a pure point guard or even plus passer at any given position. The Clippers like to slow things down, but there is value in Clarkson's consistent shot diet and recent passing surge in what is the final game of the week in head-to-head formats.

McCormicks' bets for the day

Odds by ESPN BET

Devin Booker over 25.5 points (-120)

His last chapter wasn't so good, as Booker scored just 12 points on 10 shots in an ugly loss to the Thunder on Friday. Then again, Booker often finds his way back to buckets and will simply have to score to produce a competitive road game with both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal sidelined with respective calf injuries. He's going to be the focal point of Minnesota's defensive game plan, but he's also the entire offensive engine for a depleted Phoenix roster.

Darius Garland over 32.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (-115)

Donovan Mitchell won't play in order to rest, vaulting Garland into an even more important offensive role. Garland has seen notable leaps in usage rate, assist percentage, and scoring volume whenever on the floor this season without his All-Star backcourt peer. The threat of a blowout is present, but so is Garland being a reason the game gets out of hand.

Jalen Williams over 6.5 rebounds (-105)

The Thunder are without several key frontcourt starters and reserves, which means Williams has been tasked with cleaning the glass at increased levels. He responded with awesome production on the boards the past two weeks. Dallas has the size advantage up front, but Williams, who has averaged a team-high 12.3 rebounding the past three games, has proven ready to rise to the challenge.

Bam Adebayo over 3.5 assists (-120)

Even if Jimmy Butler is active, many offensive sets will still funnel through Adebayo, who is arguably the best playmaker on the entire roster. With the Pacers' pace-driven offensive identity, added possessions means added potential assists for this gifted two-way talent.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 7.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns +230 | Timberwolves -280

Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.2, straight up 67%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Hamstring); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Calf); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: None reported

Suns projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers

5 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 2.5 (-105) | Pacers -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat +120 | Pacers -145

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 0.3, straight up 51%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Pacers projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 10.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +400 | Cavaliers -550

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.9, straight up 74%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand)

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, (GTD - Illness); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

6 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -5.5 (-110) | Wizards 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -215 | Wizards +180

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 1, straight up 53%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Toe); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Head); Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Wizards projections:

Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

6 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 2.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets +110 | Grizzlies -130

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.7, straight up 62%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Personal); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Illness); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hip); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -3.5 (-115) | Blazers 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks -170 | Blazers +140

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 0.5, straight up 52%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (GTD - Shoulder); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Thigh); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Finger); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Illness); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Blazers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 9.5 (-110) | Knicks -9.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +340 | Knicks -450

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.6, straight up 65%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hip); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); Miles McBride, (GTD - Illness); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nets projections:

Knicks projections:

Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -4.5 (-110) | Bulls 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets -190 | Bulls +160

Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 1.7, straight up 56%, 230.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Rockets projections:

Bulls projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 5.5 (-115) | Thunder -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +175 | Thunder -210

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 2.7, straight up 59%, 227.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Mavericks projections:

Thunder projections:

Utah Jazz at LA Clippers

9 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 10.5 (-120) | Clippers -10.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Jazz +350 | Clippers -475

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.4, straight up 73%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Hip); Jason Preston, (OUT - Leg)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Jazz projections:

Clippers projections: