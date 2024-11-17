Fantasy picks and betting tips for Sunday's NBA slate

Fall Sundays aren't just for football, as today's robust 10-game NBA schedule confirms. The action tips in the afternoon with the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the depleted Phoenix Suns and concludes at night with the Utah Jazz visiting the LA Clippers.
Of the eight games in between, the marquee matchup of this massive slate is undoubtedly the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas cruised past the Wemby-less San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, affording the team's top players some rest ahead of this evening's meeting of true contenders. Can the Thunder overcome a wave of impact front court injuries against a bigger Mavericks team? We expand on this angle in the best bets section below.
With two-thirds of the league in action, we're here to help you savvily navigate the schedule from both fantasy and betting perspectives, which requires accounting for key injuries, matchup metrics, and production trends. Let's take a look at the top streaming and betting endorsements for this busy day of pro hoops.
Sunday's Stream Team
Tari Eason, SF, Houston Rockets (Rostered in 39.5% of ESPN leagues)
Even without playing heavy minutes in recent games, Eason has been sustaining impressive offensive production to go with his undeniably special defensive numbers. More exposure would be great, but with Houston's relatively deep rotation and Eason's penchant for earning a quick whistle, I'd be content if he merely continues on his breakout path that began earlier this month. Per today's matchup, meanwhile, the Bulls have been porous against wings in most games.
Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Indiana Pacers (54.3%)
Miami held Mathurin in check in a recent meeting, but this is also an ascendant second-year talent who, since becoming a steady starter, has averaged roughly 21 points and eight rebounds with encouraging free-throw volume. Even while facing a respected defensive opponent, Mathurin's blend of minutes, touches, and heat-check confidence bode well for this rematch.
Christian Braun, SF, Denver Nuggets (46.9%)
Even if Nikola Jokic returns from a recent absence (personal), we know that Aaron Gordon won't be active for Denver's matchup with Memphis today. Given the team's lack of frontcourt depth and Braun's already important role in this rotation, a big line could emerge for a player fresh from a career best in steals.
Patrick Williams, PF, Chicago Bulls (9.2%)
That summer extension is looking better and better with Williams' growth as a scorer and even a recent eruption with a career-high nine assists. A real rise in rebounding opportunities and production now compliments already awesome defensive metrics. This feels like Eason's scenario but with more playing time. The two meet today.
Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah Jazz (34.3%)
A bucket long before Mathurin ever entered the league, Clarkson's instant offense has come not just in the form of points in recent outings, but in dimes, as well. The uptick in playmaking is more believable with the reality that the roster lacks a pure point guard or even plus passer at any given position. The Clippers like to slow things down, but there is value in Clarkson's consistent shot diet and recent passing surge in what is the final game of the week in head-to-head formats.
McCormicks' bets for the day
Odds by ESPN BET
Devin Booker over 25.5 points (-120)
His last chapter wasn't so good, as Booker scored just 12 points on 10 shots in an ugly loss to the Thunder on Friday. Then again, Booker often finds his way back to buckets and will simply have to score to produce a competitive road game with both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal sidelined with respective calf injuries. He's going to be the focal point of Minnesota's defensive game plan, but he's also the entire offensive engine for a depleted Phoenix roster.
Darius Garland over 32.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (-115)
Donovan Mitchell won't play in order to rest, vaulting Garland into an even more important offensive role. Garland has seen notable leaps in usage rate, assist percentage, and scoring volume whenever on the floor this season without his All-Star backcourt peer. The threat of a blowout is present, but so is Garland being a reason the game gets out of hand.
Jalen Williams over 6.5 rebounds (-105)
The Thunder are without several key frontcourt starters and reserves, which means Williams has been tasked with cleaning the glass at increased levels. He responded with awesome production on the boards the past two weeks. Dallas has the size advantage up front, but Williams, who has averaged a team-high 12.3 rebounding the past three games, has proven ready to rise to the challenge.
Bam Adebayo over 3.5 assists (-120)
Even if Jimmy Butler is active, many offensive sets will still funnel through Adebayo, who is arguably the best playmaker on the entire roster. With the Pacers' pace-driven offensive identity, added possessions means added potential assists for this gifted two-way talent.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves
3:30 p.m. ET
Line: Suns 7.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)
Money line: Suns +230 | Timberwolves -280
Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.2, straight up 67%, 223.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Hamstring); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Calf); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: None reported
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 45.3 FPTS (26.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.1 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 24.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 20.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 19.8 FPTS (6.8 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (7.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.9 FPTS (27.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 35.5 FPTS (22.4 pts, 7.1 reb, 4.4 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 24.6 FPTS (11.8 pts, 10.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 24.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.3 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 18.9 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 18.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers
5 p.m. ET
Line: Heat 2.5 (-105) | Pacers -2.5 (-115)
Money line: Heat +120 | Pacers -145
Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 0.3, straight up 51%, 230.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle)
Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 46.0 FPTS (23.1 pts, 9.7 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 40.4 FPTS (24.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF: 35.3 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.9 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 29.5 FPTS (16.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 19.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 16.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 39.4 FPTS (18.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 38.6 FPTS (22.4 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.3 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 28.7 FPTS (19.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 27.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.5 blk)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 17.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jarace Walker, PF: 16.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 16.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
6 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets 10.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-105)
Money line: Hornets +400 | Cavaliers -550
Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.9, straight up 74%, 226.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand)
Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, (GTD - Illness); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 46.2 FPTS (27.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.3 ast, 4.2 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 32.6 FPTS (18.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (17.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 21.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 21.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 18.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Moussa Diabate, PF: 17.1 FPTS (7.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Darius Garland, PG: 42.4 FPTS (24.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 32.8 FPTS (18.3 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 32.5 FPTS (16.8 pts, 11.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 30.5 FPTS (15.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.3 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 19.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 18.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 17.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards
6 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons -5.5 (-110) | Wizards 5.5 (-110)
Money line: Pistons -215 | Wizards +180
Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 1, straight up 53%, 231.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Toe); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Head); Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)
Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 48.6 FPTS (26.8 pts, 7.3 reb, 8.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 29.2 FPTS (17.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.9 ast)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.6 FPTS (11.2 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jalen Duren, C: 25.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 10.2 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.4 blk)
Malik Beasley, SG: 20.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 15.4 FPTS (5.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
Marcus Sasser, PG: 13.3 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 31.8 FPTS (18.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 28.6 FPTS (12.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 27.2 FPTS (16.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 27.0 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.7 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 21.9 FPTS (10.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.5 blk)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 19.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.4 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies
6 p.m. ET
Line: Nuggets 2.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Nuggets +110 | Grizzlies -130
Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.7, straight up 62%, 231.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Personal); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)
Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Illness); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hip); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 56.0 FPTS (27.8 pts, 11.3 reb, 8.7 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 39.7 FPTS (23.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 34.2 FPTS (18.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 24.8 FPTS (14.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 22.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.9 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 17.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 12.5 FPTS (6.3 pts, 1.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 32.8 FPTS (21.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 26.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 25.4 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.8 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 20.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 19.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 18.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers
6 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks -3.5 (-115) | Blazers 3.5 (-105)
Money line: Hawks -170 | Blazers +140
Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 0.5, straight up 52%, 234.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (GTD - Shoulder); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Thigh); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)
Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Finger); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Illness); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 42.4 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 8.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 40.1 FPTS (19.2 pts, 10.9 reb, 5.6 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 25.7 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 23.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 21.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 21.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 18.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 30.4 FPTS (20.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 24.9 FPTS (13.4 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 21.4 FPTS (8.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 20.5 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.3 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 20.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 18.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET
Line: Nets 9.5 (-110) | Knicks -9.5 (-110)
Money line: Nets +340 | Knicks -450
Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.6, straight up 65%, 221.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hip); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)
Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); Miles McBride, (GTD - Illness); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)
Nets projections:
Cam Thomas, SG/SF: 38.7 FPTS (27.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 37.5 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 27.6 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 20.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 20.6 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.7 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 16.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.5 FPTS (26.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.5 FPTS (20.7 pts, 10.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 33.8 FPTS (13.2 pts, 8.2 reb, 5.9 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 33.3 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 29.7 FPTS (15.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 17.3 FPTS (8.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tyler Kolek, PG: 15.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls
7 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets -4.5 (-110) | Bulls 4.5 (-110)
Money line: Rockets -190 | Bulls +160
Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 1.7, straight up 56%, 230.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.5 FPTS (18.5 pts, 10.7 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.6 blk)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 37.1 FPTS (15.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 33.1 FPTS (20.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 24.2 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 23.2 FPTS (11.7 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 21.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.3 FPTS (20.3 pts, 10.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 35.9 FPTS (20.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 32.8 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 24.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.6 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 24.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 23.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.8 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder
7 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 5.5 (-115) | Thunder -5.5 (-105)
Money line: Mavericks +175 | Thunder -210
Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 2.7, straight up 59%, 227.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist)
Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 50.4 FPTS (28.7 pts, 7.7 reb, 7.0 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 38.3 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 21.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 17.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 16.1 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, C: 14.0 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 51.4 FPTS (29.8 pts, 5.9 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 39.5 FPTS (20.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.1 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 18.0 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 15.4 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Ajay Mitchell, PG: 15.1 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Dillon Jones, SF: 14.1 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Utah Jazz at LA Clippers
9 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz 10.5 (-120) | Clippers -10.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Jazz +350 | Clippers -475
Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.4, straight up 73%, 227.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Hip); Jason Preston, (OUT - Leg)
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 31.0 FPTS (18.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 29.5 FPTS (15.7 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 27.5 FPTS (15.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 26.2 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 25.8 FPTS (17.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 19.0 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 17.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 blk)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 39.2 FPTS (18.2 pts, 7.1 reb, 7.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.3 FPTS (15.7 pts, 11.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 31.0 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.6 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 17.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 17.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 13.1 FPTS (5.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.7 ast)