Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

This is a huge week in the league, with the NBA Cup quarterfinals tipping off on Tuesday. Remember, these games count for both the tournament and the regular season standings.

Tonight, we've got two games on the slate, but the one to watch is between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. This matchup not only determines who heads to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas but also has major implications for the Western Conference standings.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 over their last 10 games, while Dallas is on fire at 9-1 and both teams feature MVP candidates (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic).

There's so much to love about this game from both a betting and fantasy perspective. Most of my recommendations come from this game, but there was one streamer and bet from the Magic-Bucks game that caught my eye.

Tuesday's Fantasy Stream Team

Goga Bitadze, C, Orlando Magic (available in 82.3% of ESPN leagues)

The Magic are in a tough spot without Franz Wagner, especially with Paolo Banchero already out. That's a big chunk of their production missing. Bitadze has stepped up, scoring 38-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games. He'll continue to be busy against the Bucks Tuesday night.

Luguentz Dort, SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder (available in 81.7% of ESPN leagues)

Dort has been a key rotation player for the Thunder this season, logging 29.7 minutes per game. He is a solid streaming option in fantasy because he fills up the stat sheet without relying solely on scoring. Dort has posted 26 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He also put up 29 fantasy points in his last game against the Mavericks on Nov. 17. If you're looking for a versatile player to round out your lineup, Dort is someone to consider.

Moody's best bets for Tuesday

Isaiah Hartenstein over 27.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)

Hartenstein missed the Thunder's first game against the Mavericks due to injury, but he'll play a key role in this matchup, battling Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in the paint. He's cleared this line in six of eight games and faces a Mavericks defense that allows the fifth-most points and ninth-most assists per game to centers. Hartenstein has averaged 20.9 rebound chances per game, which also puts him in a strong position for success today.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 assists and rebounds (-140)

Thompson has hit this line in 16 of 20 games this season -- an impressive rate. The Thunder also allow the most rebounds per game to small forwards, making this matchup even more appealing. Thompson is averaging 2.6 potential assists and 7.0 rebound chances per game, which sets him up nicely to succeed here. Plus, with 27.6 minutes per game, he has more than enough time to clear this line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 6.5 assists (+115)

Gilgeous-Alexander has consistently hit this line in five of his last seven matchups against the Mavericks, including their playoff series last year, averaging 15.7 potential assists per game. The Mavericks have thrown a variety of defensive looks at SGA, with the goal of forcing the Thunder's role players to step up. It's worth noting that the Mavericks allow the ninth-most assists per game to point guards, and with SGA averaging 34.2 minutes per game this season, he'll have plenty of time to capitalize and clear this mark tonight.

Jalen Suggs over 25.5 points (-105)

The Magic are leaning on Suggs as the on-court leader with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero sidelined because of injuries. Suggs stepped up on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, surpassing this line despite shooting 44.4% from the floor on 18 attempts. With both Wagner and Banchero out, Suggs should maintain a high usage rate moving forward. It's worth noting that the Bucks have struggled against point guards this season, allowing the second-most points per game to the position. Suggs is well-positioned to deliver another big performance.

Projections and Injury Reports

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Magic +6.5 (EVEN) | Bucks -6.5 (-120)

Money line: Magic +230 | Bucks -280

Total: 214.5 (EVEN O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.7, straight up 59%, 216.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Hamstring); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Bucks projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) | Thunder -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Mavericks +155 | Thunder -185

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 5, straight up 66%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Illness); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Illness); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Illness)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Mavericks projections:

Thunder projections: