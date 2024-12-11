There are just four weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Seven teams are already eliminated from the postseason, while four more have already clinched berths: the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bills and Chiefs won their division titles in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively, while the Lions are in a tight race with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North crown. The Eagles and Houston Texans can secure their division titles this weekend, but the AFC North, NFC South and NFC West are very much up for grabs.
Let's take a look at Week 15 clinching scenarios for five teams.
More NFL playoff race coverage:
Projecting the final seeding
FPI ratings for every team
Projected 2025 draft order
Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
The matchup: at Philadelphia on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or tie OR
Miami loss or tie at Houston (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss or tie at Denver (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Houston Texans (8-5)
The matchup: vs. Miami on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC South:
Win + Indianapolis loss at Denver (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
The matchup: vs. Chicago on Monday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Vikings can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or tie OR
Los Angeles Rams loss or tie at San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday) OR
Seattle loss or tie vs. Green Bay (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:
Win + Washington loss or tie at New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) OR
Tie + Washington loss
Green Bay Packers (9-4)
The matchup: at Seattle on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Atlanta loss or tie at Las Vegas (8:30 p.m. ET, Monday) + Rams-49ers tie (8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday)
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Denver Broncos at (2) Buffalo Bills
(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Houston Texans
Wild-card round bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
(7) Washington Commanders at (2) Philadelphia Eagles
(6) Green Bay Packers at (3) Seattle Seahawks
(5) Minnesota Vikings at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Detroit Lions