Chris "Mad Dog" Russo breaks down why he is not a fan of A.J. Brown's attitude after the Eagles' win over Panthers. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

There are just four weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Seven teams are already eliminated from the postseason, while four more have already clinched berths: the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills and Chiefs won their division titles in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively, while the Lions are in a tight race with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North crown. The Eagles and Houston Texans can secure their division titles this weekend, but the AFC North, NFC South and NFC West are very much up for grabs.

Let's take a look at Week 15 clinching scenarios for five teams.

More NFL playoff race coverage:

Projecting the final seeding

FPI ratings for every team

Projected 2025 draft order

Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: at Philadelphia on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win or tie OR

Miami loss or tie at Houston (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss or tie at Denver (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Miami on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC South:

Win + Indianapolis loss at Denver (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: vs. Chicago on Monday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Vikings can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Eagles can clinch the NFC East:

Win + Washington loss or tie at New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) OR

Tie + Washington loss

The matchup: at Seattle on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Atlanta loss or tie at Las Vegas (8:30 p.m. ET, Monday) + Rams-49ers tie (8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday)

NFL playoff matchups as things stand

AFC

NFC