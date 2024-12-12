Transfer rumors, news: Brighton's João Pedro to Liverpool?

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are looking at Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro, while Manchester City could part ways with centre-back Rúben Dias. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

- Liverpool are interested in a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro, reports UOL. The Reds are reported to be preparing to begin negotiations for the 23-year-old Brazilian when the January transfer window opens, having followed his progress for five years. He has been one of the in-form players in the Premier League so far this season, with four goals and three assists in nine appearances, and it is said that Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes he will be a strong fit for his system.

- Manchester City are considering offloading centre-back Rúben Dias, reports TeamTalk. Manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be keen to strengthen his defence in the next transfer window, and the 27-year-old Portugal international is reportedly one of the options that could go the other way, with Chelsea keeping tabs on his situation. The Citizens have previously been linked with interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi.

- An offer of £40m will be enough to land Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old is one of several players that the Red Devils are open to moving on as the club looks to remain aligned with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), amid plans to also reinforce manager Ruben Amorim's squad. It is believed that they aren't expecting any interest in his signature in January, which could mean he remains at Old Trafford until next summer.

- Clubs in the Premier League are monitoring the situation of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that the Rossoneri are struggling to make progress during negotiations over a new contract with the 27-year-old, and they are braced for interest to emerge in his signature if they haven't signed him to an extension by the end of the season. Bayern Munich have also been linked with him as a potential successor to Alphonso Davies.

- Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović is on the radar of Manchester United, reports Football Insider. The 24-year-old is reported to have been added to the Red Devils' shortlist as a potential option, with the Serbia international's contract situation currently uncertain in Turin. He will enter the final year of his deal next summer, and it is said that there is currently a "stand-off" regarding negotiations. He scored in the 2-0 win in the UEFA Champions League over Manchester City on Wednesday.