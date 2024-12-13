Fantasy picks and betting tips for Friday's NBA slate

Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Thursday, including Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis. (1:06)

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Friday's games

In a week dominated by the scheduling of the Emirates NBA Cup, Friday is the first night with more than three games. The NBA has eight games on tap, getting 16 teams some action before the Cup semifinals tip off in Las Vegas on Saturday. Let's take a deeper dive into the matchups to identify some fantasy stream options and betting angles of interest.

Friday's Stream Team

Hachimura has played well of late with five-straight games scoring double-figures. In that stretch, he has averaged 14.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.6 3PG, 1.8 APT and 0.8 BPG in 35.0 MPG.

McConnell is coming off his best game of the season with 30 points, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 26 minutes on Sunday. But he had been playing well before that as well; in his past six games, he has averaged 17.0 PG, 4.0 APG, 2.2 RPG and 1.3 SPG in 24.5 MPG off the bench.

Champagnie has started the last two games with the Wizards beset by injuries. Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyshawn George are listed as out again on Friday so Champagnie should continue to get minutes. In those two games, Champagnie has averaged 18.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 2.0 3PG and 1.0 BPG in 35.5 MPG.

Dre's bets for Friday

Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets over 231.5 total points (-115)

The Bulls are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA (119.1 PPG), but they also allow the second-most points in the NBA (123.0 PPG allowed). As such, it isn't surprising that their games are some of the highest scoring in the NBA. In their last nine games, the Bulls and their opponents have combined to average 248.9 PPG. The Hornets aren't especially dominant on offense or defense, but the Bulls' fast pace, hot-shooting and lack of defense should help propel this matchup over the line.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers under 213.5 total points (-110)

After losing to the Kings two weeks ago, Anthony Edwards called out his team as playing soft. Since then, they have rediscovered their elite defense from last season, allowing their five opponents since to average only 91.2 PPG. They held two of those five opponents to only 80 points, including these same Lakers in a 109-80 win in their last matchup. The combined scores for the Timberwolves and their opponents in those games is only 195.8 PPG.

Joel Embiid 30-plus points (-120)

Embiid has only played two games since November 18, but he has scored at least 31 points in both games. Embiid seems to have worked his early-season rust off, so when his knee allows him to play he is producing at close to his normal rates. Embiid has averaged 33.9 PPG in the last two seasons, and 33.0 PPG in his past two games. His opponents, the Pacers, rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed to opposing centers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 16.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -16.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +1000 | Cavaliers -2000

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 17, straight up 91%, 236.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr., (GTD - Illness); Emoni Bates, (GTD - Knee); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Ankle); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Luke Travers, (GTD - Shoulder); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 6.5 (-115) | 76ers -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers +200 | 76ers -240

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 7.1, straight up 72%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Adem Bona, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers projections:

76ers projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers 8.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers +300 | Timberwolves -380

Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 12.4, straight up 84%, 220.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Austin Reaves, (GTD - Pelvis); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); LeBron James, (OUT - Foot); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf)

Lakers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 9.5 (EVEN) | Grizzlies -9.5 (-120)

Money line: Nets +380 | Grizzlies -550

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 8.6, straight up 76%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Zach Edey, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 6.5 (-110) | Bulls -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +210 | Bulls -250

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.1, straight up 63%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Bulls: Josh Giddey, (GTD - Back); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Foot); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Hornets projections:

Bulls projections:

LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Derrick Jones Jr., (OUT - Hamstring); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Dario Saric, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Nuggets projections:

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -7.5 (EVEN) | Jazz 7.5 (-120)

Money line: Suns -290 | Jazz +240

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.9, straight up 66%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Svi Mykhailiuk, (OUT - Groin)

Suns projections:

Jazz projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs -3.5 (-105) | Blazers 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs -155 | Blazers +130

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 0.7, straight up 52%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (OUT - Calf); Stephon Castle, (OUT - Shoulder); Zach Collins, (OUT - Back); Tre Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Illness); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Knee); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Concussion)

Spurs projections:

Blazers projections: