Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Monday is the last night of regular season action before the Emirates NBA Cup championship will be settled, with six games outside of Las Vegas. Interestingly, only three of the 14 teams in play have winning records.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, and will be facing a Nets squad that just traded their starting point guard to the Warriors. The Clippers will host the 5-19 Jazz, while their division-rivals the Kings will attempt to get over .500 against the 13-10 Nuggets in what projects as a high-scoring affair. But the 237.5 point total line for Nuggets-Kings is only the second-highest of the night, with the Bulls and Raptors poised for a potential shootout with a line of 240.5.

As always, there are matchups and intrigues a plenty, so let's dig a bit deeper and find some fantasy hoops streamers and best bet angles for the night.

Monday's Fantasy Stream Team

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (Available in 71.8% of ESPN leagues)

George has become one of the most consistent offense-producers on the Jazz. In his last 11 games, he has averaged 17.5 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 2.8 3PG in 31.2 MPG. He's also swiped 1.0 SPG during that span. This type of production is flex-worthy on an every game basis, and is particularly strong for a streaming option.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (55.2% available)

Dosunmu continues to shine since moving into the starting lineup. In these last 10 games, he has averaged 16.1 PPG, 5.5 APG, 1.9 3PG and 1.3 SPG in 32.4 MPG.

Shake Milton, Brooklyn Nets (98.8% available)

Milton looks to be the major beneficiary of the Dennis Schroder trade. With Ben Simmons as the other lead guard and Cam Thomas injured, there should be plenty of shots available for Milton in the Nets offense. Milton has 20 PPG potential in this role.

Dre's best bets for Monday

Cavaliers -10.5 over Nets (-105)

This is a big line, but with the timing it may not be big enough. The Cavaliers maintain the best record in the NBA, and eight of their last 10 wins have been by 12 or more points. The Nets, on the other hand, have been scrappy all season but now find themselves without both leading scorer Cam Thomas (hamstring) and newly traded-away point guard Dennis Schroder. They shouldn't have the firepower to challenge the juggernaut Cavaliers on Monday.

Tyrese Maxey to score 25+ points (-145)

With both Joel Embiid (face) and Jared McCain (knee) out, the 76ers will be missing two of their best four scorers. Maxey and Paul George will be tasked to pick up the slack, but Maxey in particular will be in position to attack with the ball in his hands. Maxey has averaged 25.4 PPG in 14 games without Embiid this season, but in the six games Maxey completed without Embiid and before McCain stepped into his major scoring role, Maxey averaged 30.2 PPG in 41.0 MPG. He should be in for a huge effort on Monday against a Hornets team that ranks in the bottom-half of the NBA with 25.1 PPG allowed to opposing point guards.

Malik Monk over 5.5 assists (-110)

Monk has surprisingly become one of the leading distributors on a Kings team featuring several strong passers. In his last eight games, Monk has averaged 7.4 APG with at least six assists in six of the eight games. His Monday opponents, the Nuggets, allow 6.2 APG to opposing shooting guards, the second-highest mark in the NBA.

Projections and Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -3.5 (-105) | Hornets +3.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers -150 | Hornets +125

Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 3.3, straight up 61%, 212.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Adem Bona, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Shoulder); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Face)

Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Calf)

76ers projections:

Hornets projections:

Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -4.5 (-115) | Pistons +4.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -190 | Pistons +160

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.1, straight up 60%, 219.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Ankle); Pelle Larsson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons: Tobias Harris, (OUT - Hand)

Heat projections:

Pistons projections:

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls -1.5 (-115) | Raptors +1.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls -130 | Raptors +110

Total: 240.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.3, straight up 51%, 238.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Illness)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Raptors projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -10.5 (-105) | Nets +10.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -600 | Nets +400

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 4.4, straight up 64%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Jaylon Tyson, (OUT - Illness); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Cavaliers projections:

Nets projections:

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets +1.5 (-110) | Kings -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets +105 | Kings -125

Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 1.9, straight up 56%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Christian Braun, (GTD - Back); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Dario Saric, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Shoulder); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Nuggets projections:

Kings projections:

Utah Jazz at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +8.5 (-110) | Clippers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +280 | Clippers -360

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.4, straight up 70%, 224.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Svi Mykhailiuk, (OUT - Groin)

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Derrick Jones Jr., (OUT - Hamstring); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)

Jazz projections:

Clippers projections: