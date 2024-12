Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday features a busy nine-game slate, starting with the Heat at the Hawks at 3:00 p.m. and ending with the Kings (and an interim head coach after Mike Brown was fired on Friday) at the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. Here are my top fantasy streamers and best bets as the NBA has finally resumed a regular schedule for the week.

Saturday's top streamers

Bilal Coulibaly SG/SF Washington Wizards (35% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Coulibaly appears to have arrived and had went off for 20 points, six boards, five dimes and two 3-pointers on Thursday night. He had a double-double in his previous game and has scored in double figures in six straight games. Kyle Kuzma is still out and Coulibaly should be primed for another big game against the Knicks on Saturday.

Hunter is finally showing out this season in a sixth-man role for the Hawks and is usually a nice source of points, rebounds and 3-pointers, while also contributing in some steals or blocks on most nights. He's on a scoring tear right now, with averages of 22.4 points and 3.2 triples per game in December. He should be rostered in a lot more leagues and is closing in on Peyton Pritchard for Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Anthony Davis is iffy with a sprained ankle and while Hachimura won't fill it up in every fantasy category, he has been helpful in scoring, rebounding and 3-pointers lately. If Davis is out and Hachimura plays through his illness, he's coming off a win over Golden State in which he had 18 points, five 3-pointers and a block on Christmas Day.

Beasley isn't a fantasy star, but he's a lock for about five 3-pointers per game and has scored at least 18 points in seven of his past eight games. If you're looking for triples, Beasley is your guy after hitting 4.8 of them in his nine December games.

Henderson is coming off the bench but got loose for 18 points and 10 assists in Thursday's win over the Jazz. He's also scored in double digits in three straight games and Anfernee Simons has been struggling a bit, while Dalano Banton is injured. Scoot has also been keeping his turnovers in check and is hitting 3-pointers consistently, and could be setting up for a second-half surge.

Larry Nance Jr. PF/C Atlanta Hawks (8.3%)

Onyeka Okongwu has already been ruled out for Saturday's game, meaning Nance should be in line for another night of heavy minutes while backing up Clint Capela. He's an optimal streaming option right now, coming through with solid scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks and 3-pointers in his last five games. And he's available in almost any league.

Saturday's best bets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30 total points and rebounds (-400)

The odds aren't good as far as a payout, but SGA does this in his sleep and the Hornets aren't exactly known for their defense. He's scored at least 35 points in three of his past four games and has had at least 30 combined points and rebounds in every game since November 10. This is a lock.

Trae Young over 20 points (-275)

Ice Trae has scored at least 22 points in five straight games and has had at least 20 points in 18 of his 29 games this season. This will be his first meeting with the Heat, but Young is on fire and I don't see Terry Rozier or Tyler Herro slowing him down tonight.

Jalen Williams over 18 points (-275)

Williams has scored at least 18 points 10 of his past 12 games and should be ready to light up the Hornets tonight. Simply put, he might be the best all-around player in the league, despite playing next to SGA. He's going to score against Charlotte.

Devin Booker (groin) is out and Beal has stepped up his game, hitting at least two 3-pointers in four of his past five games. He hit just 1-of-5 triples in his game on Friday, but also hit just 5-of-18 shots in that one. He's primed for a bounce-back and the absence of Booker means that Beal will have to go off on Saturday if the Suns are going to beat the Warriors. He'll shoot it better tonight.

