Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

A six-pack of games awaits on the final Sunday of 2024. The slate opens with the Orlando Magic hosting the Brooklyn Nets for an afternoon matinee and becomes more compelling early in the evening with anticipated Western Conference matchups such as the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Injuries remain influential to outcomes. It is important to note we could see the long-awaited return of Cam Thomas to the Brooklyn lineup in Orlando this afternoon. Thomas was hovering around 25 PPG before missing the past 13 games because of a hamstring ailment. Thomas is a free agent in roughly 16% of ESPN leagues.

The Grizzlies won't be at full force, without superstar Ja Morant and key contributors Santi Aldama and Marcus Smart. These injuries play into our streaming decisions for Sunday. The Miami Heat will also likely be without Jimmy Butler as the team visits an impressive young Houston Rockets group.

It might be wise to invest in DFS lineups and offensive props in an easy-to-overlook matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors in Canada. The game has an intriguing total of 238.5 points and a spread favoring the Hawks by just 1.5 points. The coveted combination of increased offense in a potentially competitive game can lead to major minutes and touches for key players in each offense.

With a lens on finding the sharpest angles ahead of Sunday's schedule, let's dig into the matchups and find some opportunities to win.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (Available in 66.4% of ESPN Leagues)

Bitadze has been playing well all season but has really stepped up for the Magic since the Franz and Moritz Wagner went down with injuries. Bitadze has averaged a strong 13.1 PPG and 12.4 RPG over the past seven games. He has at least one blocked shot in six straight games and has 10 combined steals and blocks in his last two outings.

Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs (46.9%)

Sochan struggled to adapt to a fairly wild audition at point guard for the Spurs last season. But now with actual guard depth and an organized rotation structure, Sochan has begun to thrive as a two-way glue guy for San Antonio. He has viable double-double potential after a series of big games on the glass and a challenge against a long Minnesota lineup is intriguing.

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (26.6%)

The Rockets have missed Eason's chaos creation on defense both on the ball and in off-ball playmaking. His return signals value for fantasy managers. It might take some time for Eason to earn enough playing time, but his production earlier this year spoke volumes.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (41.7%)

After an absolutely elite shooting season with the Knicks, DiVincenzo has cooled in Minnesota. But the precedent he set last season, combined with atypically strong rebounding and steal rates for a shooting guard, could help fantasy teams against the Spurs.

Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (30.5%)

No Morant means much more creation work for Pippen. Both Pippen and Desmond Bane have surged in assist volume in such scenarios. The Thunder do present a stifling defensive front, so expectations can be tempered.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (9.5%)

The Pacers trust Nembhard as a complementary creator and scorer next to Tyrese Haliburton. This trust has resulted in some flashy fantasy results of late. Sunday's game against Boston presents some tough matchups, but the attention, as usual, could be on Haliburton.

Best bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Goga Bitadze to record a double-double (-130)

The Nets are soft on the glass, ranking just 29th in rebounding percentage, setting up Bitadze to work the boards against a smaller frontcourt. Without much defensive resistance in the paint and the requisite size to box-out Bitadze, his path to a double-double appears viable.

Pacers-Celtics over 233.5 points (-110)

Boston is third in the league in offensive rating and appears due for some positive shooting regression even on the heels of a recent offensive epic against this same Pacers team. Indiana is weak on defense to a degree that allows the Celtics to score in a variety of ways. The pace will be high, with Indiana seventh in possessions per 48 minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) over Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enter with a rest advantage, which is likely why this line isn't larger. The young Thunder roster appears suited to handle the back-to-back, while the absence of Morant and three other key rotation players to respective injuries makes things difficult for Memphis.

Chris Paul over 7.5 assists (-115)

Even into the twilight of his career, Paul's passing prowess is undeniable. With an elite roll man to work with and a cast of improved scorers, Paul has a viable path to hitting the over on this passing prop. The Timberwolves are weakest at the point of attack, supporting pick-and-roll upside for Paul. After all, the Spurs' point guard ranks fifth in the NBA with 15.6 potential assists per game.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN leagues

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +6.5 (EVEN) | Magic -6.5 (-120)

Money line: Nets +230 | Magic -280

Total: 203.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 2.4, straight up 58%, 207.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (GTD - Hamstring); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Hip)

Magic: Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Magic projections:

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

6 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +11.5 (-110) | Celtics -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers +450 | Celtics -700

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.1, straight up 77%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Obi Toppin, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle); Anton Watson, (OUT - Thigh)

Pacers projections:

Celtics projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -1.5 (-110) | Raptors +1.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks -125 | Raptors +105

Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.3, straight up 54%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Illness); Onyeka Okongwu, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Toe); Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Groin); Jamal Shead, (GTD - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Raptors projections:

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat +8.5 (-110) | Rockets -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +280 | Rockets -360

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 8.3, straight up 75%, 217.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Illness); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg)

Heat projections:

Rockets projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +6.5 (-105) | Thunder -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies +210 | Thunder -250

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.4, straight up 70%, 232.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Hip); Branden Carlson, (GTD - Concussion); Cason Wallace, (GTD - Quadriceps); Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Thunder projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +6.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Spurs +200 | Timberwolves -245

Total: 215.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 2.7, straight up 59%, 218.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Timberwolves: Daishen Nix, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Garza, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Timberwolves projections: