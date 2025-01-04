Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

As the NFL regular season winds down, the NBA marathon is gaining steam. Saturday features a nine-game slate rich with potentially high-scoring contests. We glean this from noting four of the nine games have point totals of at least 230 points, evidence that optimism over offensive upside is warranted. A marquee rubber match between Victor Wembenyama and Nikola Jokic also helps define the day of hoops.

The momentous news for Saturday is the likely season debut of Kawhi Leonard for the LA Clippers, who are hosting the Atlanta Hawks. The Clippers have respectably stayed afloat amid Leonard's absence due to a knee injury. It will be interesting to see how Leonard is deployed and how it influences Norman Powell's inflated offensive role thus far.

Less promising is the Jimmy Butler drama in South Florida, as the mercurial superstar faces a seven-game suspension levied by the Miami Heat. The fantasy fallout isn't entirely actionable, as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo figure to consume a good bit of Butler's workload, but there is real promise for second-year wing Jaime Jacquez Jr. to experience a leap in exposure in the weeks ahead.

We also won't see Stephen Curry in the rotation for the Golden State Warriors due to scheduled rest for today's tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis missing Ja Morant is also a prominent storyline to explore ahead of tonight's action.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Sunday and find some fantasy and betting angles of interest.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (rostered in 55.3% of ESPN leagues)

After an inconsistent start to the season, Avdija is warming up with busy box scores in recent games. The versatile young forward has his hands on the ball much more with Jerami Grant sidelined, setting him up with impressive upside in a matchup with a Milwaukee Bucks team that lacks defensive stoppers at the wing past Giannis Antetokounmpo.

De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Hawks (47.1% rostered)

This endorsement is not based on Hunter and I being alumni of the same high school hoops program, but rather his two-way production in a renaissance season for the combo forward. While his last game was forgettable, the sample for success from Hunter includes at least 20 points in six of his past eight games. Hunter's size could play well against the Clippers.

Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF, Utah Jazz (27.0%)

One of the league's streakiest scorers, Clarkson is in the middle of a hot stretch that includes not just lots of scoring and shooting success, but also rewarding playmaking results. The Heat do not have the defensive build of years past, with Clarkson in a good spot against an exploitable backcourt.

Luke Kennard, SG, Grizzlies (3.7%)

Have you noticed that the team immediately empowered Kennard as an offensive engine upon getting healthy? The Duke product is far more than just a shooter, nearly notching a triple-double last time out and set to thrive in the absence of Morant in a matchup with a Warriors team relying on depth in the backcourt tonight.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-pointers (-120)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to reap rewards from acquiring this gifted shooter and savvy glue guy. Among the league leaders in volume from deep last season, it has taken some time and adjustments to find his groove in an offense that hasn't been as free-flowing for him as the Nova Knicks were last spring. That said, DiVincenzo has hit this prop in four of the last five games, and volume could be present tonight against a Detroit Pistons team that can struggle to close out.

Nikola Vucevic OVER 9.5 rebounds (-130)

The Knicks have a collective of great rebounders, while the Bulls sit 22nd in rebounding efficiency. Then again, Vucevic is among the league leaders in rebounding chances per game and, with the team's lack of size behind him, this could be a busy evening in the post for the veteran big.

Luke Kennard OVER 3.5 assists (-130)

The team has revealed through playing time and playing style just how much they trust Kennard to handle real offensive usage. With no Morant and with Kennard providing much more gravity as a shooter than say, Scotty Pippen Jr., this assist prop appears viable given the blend of playmaking and ball movement Kennard has flashed.

Haywood Highsmith OVER 11.5 combined rebounds, points and assists (-125)

While Jacquez has more fantasy appeal, Highsmith has a secure starting gig and will be an important defensive factor for the team this evening. This reads to me like Highsmith rarely leaving the floor, which helps when chasing a total tally.

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -7.5 (-115) | Nets 7.5 (-105)

Money line: 76ers -300 | Nets +250

Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.2, straight up 64%, 215.2 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Foot); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Hand); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (GTD - Hip); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring)

76ers projections:

Nets projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -7.5 (-110) | Pistons 7.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves -290 | Pistons +240

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1, straight up 53%, 219.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Josh Minott, (GTD - Illness); Luka Garza, (OUT - Ankle); Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Personal); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Timberwolves projections:

Pistons projections:

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 2.5 (-110) | Pacers -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns +115 | Pacers -135

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.3, straight up 61%, 237.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hip); Collin Gillespie, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Suspension); Royce O'Neale, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Suns projections:

Pacers projections:

Utah Jazz at Miami Heat

8 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 8.5 (-110) | Heat -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +280 | Heat -360

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 6.5, straight up 70%, 225.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Hip); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Jazz projections:

Heat projections:

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Knicks -5.5 (-110) | Bulls 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks -210 | Bulls +175

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 0.7, straight up 52%, 237.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Miles McBride, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (GTD - Lower Leg); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks projections:

Bulls projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 12.5 (EVEN) | Bucks -12.5 (-120)

Money line: Blazers +550 | Bucks -900

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.6, straight up 71%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Back); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Bucks projections:

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -3.5 (-105) | Spurs 3.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets -155 | Spurs +135

Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 1.7, straight up 56%, 233.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs: David Duke Jr., (GTD - Undisclosed); Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Back)

Nuggets projections:

Spurs projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 2.5 (-110) | Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +120 | Warriors -140

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.2, straight up 51%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Yuki Kawamura, (GTD - Shoulder); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Hamstring); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Warriors projections:

Atlanta Hawks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Hawks 7.5 (-115) | Clippers -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +230 | Clippers -280

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 5.6, straight up 68%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Hawks projections:

Clippers projections: