Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Friday's games

The NBA has nine games on the menu for the first Friday in 2025, featuring some fun and interesting matchups.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

We get an Ime Udoka classic. His former team, the Boston Celtics, the second seed in the East, travel to Houston to face his current team, the Western Conference third-seeded Rockets. The top seed in the East, the Cavaliers, head to Dallas to face old friend Kyrie Irving and the unfortunately Luka Doncic-less Mavericks. Meanwhile, the top seed in the West will see starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to host his old friends the New York Knicks.

In the marquee 1-on-1 bout of the night, we get to see three-time MVP Nikola Jokic facing off against future MVP Victor Wembanyama. Must-see TV. All this and more is on tap on a big Friday of action. As always, let's take a closer look at the matchups and find some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Friday's Stream Team

Lively returned from a hip injury on the first day of the year, and posted a strong line of 8 points, 6 boards, 6 assists and 5 combined blocks and steals in 20 minutes. This continued his strong play in December, when he was a nightly double-double threat with rounded averages of 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Another game, another potential 20-point effort for Hunter. Hunter enters Friday with at least 20 points scored in four straight games, and six of his past seven. Since December 2, Hunter has averaged 22.5 PPG in 28.2 MPG in 13 games to stake a claim as the dominant scorer in the NBA off the bench.

Brogdon has scored in double figures in five straight games, and in his seven games back from injury he has been strong across the board with rounded averages of 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Dre's bets for Friday

Nikola Jokic over 28.5 points (-120)

This will be the fifth time Jokic and Wemby lock horns in the NBA. In the first four, Jokic has been able to use his girth to fend off Wemby's length and get the shots he wants. He has averaged 33.5 PPG on 61.3 FG% in those outings, scoring at least 31 points in three of the four games. Jokic is averaging 30.7 PPG on the season, and has picked that up in the last month to average 31.9 PPG in 14 games over the last month.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 13.5 rebounds (-125)

These days, the only times Towns doesn't dominate the glass is when he's either injured or gets into early foul trouble. In his 14 games since December 1, Towns has averaged 15.1 RPG. He only grabbed fewer than 14 boards five times in that stretch, and in all five of those games he had at least four fouls. If Towns can avoid getting into early foul trouble on Friday night, he should clean the boards yet again against the undersized Thunder.

Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 over Dallas Mavericks (-105)

These are two teams going in opposite directions right now. The Cavaliers not only have the best record in the NBA, but they're scorching right now with an eight-game winning streak, all eight wins by double-figures. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have struggled since Luka Doncic went down injured, losing three of their last four games, with their last two losses both by double-figures.

Malik Monk over 5.5 total assists (-130)

Monk has once again stepped up as a primary distributor for the Sacramento Kings. Monk averaged 7.4 APG over 11 games from late November until December 21, then totaled only one assist in two games from December 22 to December 26. He has since bounced back, gotten back to his giving ways with at least six assists in three straight games. All told, Monk has averaged 6.3 APG over his last 16 games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 6.5 (-105) | Pistons -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets +215 | Pistons -260

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Groin); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (OUT - Personal); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Hornets projections:

Pistons projections:

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -1.5 (-105) | Raptors 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -120 | Raptors +EVEN

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Back); Trevelin Queen, (GTD - Illness); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)

Magic projections:

Raptors projections:

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -1.5 (-105) | Rockets 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -125 | Rockets +105

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle)

Rockets: Jock Landale, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Suspension)

Celtics projections:

Rockets projections:

Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 7.5 (-115) | Pelicans -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +230 | Pelicans -280

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Illness); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, (GTD - Ankle); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Pelicans projections:

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Knicks 4.5 (-105) | Thunder -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks +160 | Thunder -190

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Miles McBride, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Hip); Alex Ducas, (OUT - Back); Adam Flagler, (OUT - Finger); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Thunder projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -7.5 (-105) | Mavericks 7.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -290 | Mavericks +240

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, (GTD - Ankle); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Oblique); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Knee); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Suspension); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)

Cavaliers projections:

Mavericks projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 6.5 (-110) | Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Spurs +210 | Nuggets -250

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Spurs: David Duke Jr., (GTD - Undisclosed); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs projections:

Nuggets projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 3.5 (-110) | Kings -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +130 | Kings -150

Total: 241.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Calf); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Yuki Kawamura, (GTD - Shoulder); Zach Edey, (GTD - Concussion); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Kings projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Hawks 2.5 (-110) | Lakers -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks +120 | Lakers -140

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection:

Injury Report:

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Hand); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Wood, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Oblique); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Hawks projections:

Lakers projections: