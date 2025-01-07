Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

There are seven games on Tuesday's NBA slate, headlined by a potential Finals preview with the Boston Celtics visiting the Denver Nuggets.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will be looking to bounce back from a rough second half in Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Celtics are just 5-5 over their last 10, while the Nuggets, currently fourth in the West, haven't been as dominant as in recent seasons.
One prop bet from this matchup really stands out, but there's plenty of fantasy and betting intrigue across the entire slate.
Let's break it all down.
Tuesday's fantasy stream team
Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks (available in 60.2% of ESPN leagues)
Lively has been on a tear lately, scoring 40 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games. With Daniel Gafford dealing with a left ankle sprain and possibly out for tonight's game, Lively could play significant minutes. If you're looking for a boost in points, rebounds and blocks, he's a great streamer to consider.
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (57% available)
Hunter has been a steady presence on the streaming radar all season, consistently delivering as a scorer off the Hawks bench. He's averaging 27.8 minutes and 29.3 fantasy points per game, which gives him a reliable floor. With his mix of points, rebounds and assists, he's a solid fantasy streamer again Tuesday. Hunter should have a great opportunity to shine against a Utah Jazz team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Ryan Dunn, SF, Phoenix Suns (96.4%)
Dunn has been fantastic over the last five games, scoring 25 or more fantasy points in each. The Suns inserted him into the starting lineup Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, shaking up their rotation in an effort to climb back into the top 10 of the Western Conference. With the Charlotte Hornets ranking 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions, this is a great spot to stream Dunn.
Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Jazz (95.6%)
Sensabaugh has played well off the bench of late for the Jazz. He has logged 25 or more minutes and scored 36 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games. With the Jazz dealing with numerous injuries, Sensabaugh is positioned to continue playing heavy minutes against a Hawks team that's middle of the road defensively.
Moody's favorite bets for Tuesday
Odds by ESPN BET
Bradley Beal comes off the bench with a hot hand and leads the Suns to a win over the 76ers.
LaMelo Ball OVER 26.5 points (-115)
The Suns have struggled all season to defend point guards, allowing the sixth-most points per game to the position. Ball has been aggressive this season, averaging 24.4 field-goal attempts per game, and has cleared this line in 65% of his games. After missing three contests with a left ankle sprain and a right wrist sprain, he played 33 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Given that, Ball shouldn't be limited on minutes against Phoenix.
Mark Williams OVER 23.5 points, rebounds and assists (-105)
Williams' playing time has been increasing, as he has logged 28 or more minutes in three straight games. He has hit this line in four of his last five games and over that span has averaged 9.6 field-goal attempts, 15.6 rebound chances and 3.6 potential assists per game. That volume should give him plenty of opportunities to clear this line again, especially against a Suns team that has struggled to contain centers all season.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 25.5 points and rebounds (-115)
Porzingis has only played 13 games this season, but he has hit this line in eight of them. He logged 28 or more minutes in both of his first two games back from an ankle injury, which is a positive sign. In fact, he has eclipsed this line in seven of the eight games where he has played at least 28 minutes. On the season, he's averaging 12.9 field-goal attempts and 9.8 rebound chances per game. The line feels low, especially considering he cleared it comfortably in both matchups against the Nuggets last season.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. ET
Line: Suns -4.5 (-110) | Hornets 4.5 (-110)
Money line: Suns -185 | Hornets +155
Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 0.7, straight up 52%, 221.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Royce O'Neale, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: Seth Curry, (GTD - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 42.7 FPTS (25.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 39.2 FPTS (26.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 26.7 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (16.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 18.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 17.8 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.6 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 47.6 FPTS (28.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.8 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 37.4 FPTS (23.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.1 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 35.9 FPTS (19.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 22.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 17.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 15.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets -12.5 (-110) | Wizards 12.5 (-110)
Money line: Rockets -900 | Wizards +550
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 9.8, straight up 79%, 225.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Jalen Green, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Illness); Carlton Carrington, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 37.5 FPTS (19.5 pts, 9.6 reb, 4.7 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 35.8 FPTS (16.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 33.4 FPTS (22.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 27.6 FPTS (14.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 17.4 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 35.6 FPTS (20.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 26.7 FPTS (12.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 23.3 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 22.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (10.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 19.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Lakers -6.5 (-115) | Mavericks 6.5 (-105)
Money line: Lakers -260 | Mavericks +215
Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.1, straight up 54%, 228.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Leg); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Back); Christian Wood, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Oblique); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Mavericks: Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Illness); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 44.6 FPTS (25.1 pts, 11.7 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.2 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 41.8 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 36.8 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 22.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 17.0 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 14.0 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 9.3 FPTS (4.6 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Mavericks projections:
P.J. Washington, PF: 25.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 20.6 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 20.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 19.3 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 17.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 15.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Timberwolves -5.5 (-110) | Pelicans 5.5 (-110)
Money line: Timberwolves -210 | Pelicans +175
Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6, straight up 69%, 216.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)
Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Hamstring); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 43.6 FPTS (26.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 33.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 24.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.2 blk)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 23.9 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.2 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 20.7 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 19.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.4 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 37.6 FPTS (17.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 7.0 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 36.2 FPTS (22.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 32.0 FPTS (20.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.2 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 25.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 18.9 FPTS (9.0 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.6 blk)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 17.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks -6.5 (-110) | Jazz 6.5 (-110)
Money line: Hawks -250 | Jazz +210
Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.3, straight up 54%, 240.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Lower Leg); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); John Collins, (OUT - Personal); Keyonte George, (OUT - Heel); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 43.4 FPTS (23.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 24.6 FPTS (16.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 20.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 18.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 17.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 34.4 FPTS (21.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 32.0 FPTS (19.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 25.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 11.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.3 blk)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 18.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 17.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 16.7 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Johnny Juzang, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Celtics -5.5 (-120) | Nuggets 5.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Celtics -230 | Nuggets +195
Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.8, straight up 63%, 234.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: None reported
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 49.4 FPTS (27.9 pts, 8.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 40.3 FPTS (25.5 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.3 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 25.7 FPTS (15.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.5 blk)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 25.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 18.1 FPTS (7.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 17.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 60.9 FPTS (32.7 pts, 13.1 reb, 8.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 41.2 FPTS (22.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 32.4 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 30.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.4 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 24.9 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 16.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 15.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. ET
Line: Heat 9.5 (-110) | Warriors -9.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat +320 | Warriors -425
Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 7, straight up 72%, 220.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 43.4 FPTS (24.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 38.2 FPTS (18.6 pts, 9.4 reb, 4.2 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 24.7 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 19.1 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 39.8 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (15.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 25.0 FPTS (10.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.7 ast, 1.3 blk)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 17.1 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.2 blk)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 15.7 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)