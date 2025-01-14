Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

The NBA has seven games on tap for Tuesday night, including a rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. The Cavs have the best record in the NBA and are facing one of the four teams that have beaten them this season. The Pacers broke the Cavs' 12-game winning streak Sunday with a 15-point blowout win in Cleveland despite losing Tyrese Haliburton to a strained hamstring. Tuesday's rematch in Indianapolis will likely be without Haliburton. Will the Cavs bounce back?
The other best team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, face a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has struggled this season but plays better when healthy. Unfortunately, they won't be healthy Tuesday night, with Joel Embiid set to miss his fifth straight game. This leads to the Thunder having the biggest spread of the night (-11.5 at ESPN BET) even while playing on the road.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will play for the fourth time this season, and second time this week, with the Nuggets having won two of the first three games. Luka Doncic is still out, but the big question is whether Kyrie Irving will return after a five-game absence. He has been upgraded to questionable and practiced fully on Monday, so there is a chance he will play.
Tuesday's fantasy stream team
Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (Available in 52.4% of ESPN leagues)
Lively just continues to play well and has averaged a double-double over his past five games (12.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG) while also blocking nearly two shots per game. Lively is a surprisingly strong passer, dishing out the ball to get eight assists in his last game. He continues to show the Mavs that they can run the offense through him, particularly in the high post.
Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (87% available)
Clingan got a spot-start on Saturday with Deandre Ayton out but should be back to his role off the bench Tuesday. This doesn't change his upside much, though. He was still a double-double threat in his last two games, one start and one off the bench, with two blocks in about 15 minutes in both games. Clingan could get extra run facing an incredibly depleted Brooklyn Nets squad.
Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (55.5% available)
Oubre has a bigger role in both the Sixers' offense and on the glass when Embiid is out. Over the past four games Embiid has missed, Oubre has two games with over 20 points, including a 26-point/11-rebound double-double against the Suns. He has averaged 19 PPG, 7 RPG and 3 combined steals, blocks and 3-pointers per game over those four games.
Dre's favorite bets for Tuesday
Thunder (-11.5) vs. 76ers (-110)
The Sixers are a winning team when Embiid plays this season (7-6) but have been atrocious in games the big man has sat (8-16). Embiid sitting Tuesday takes away the one potential advantage the Sixers had over the undersized Thunder. Oklahoma City has outscored its opponents by a league-leading 12.7 PPG this season, and seven of the team's last eight wins have been by 12 or more points.
Cavaliers (-7.5) vs. Pacers (-120)
The Cavaliers had an emotional win over the Thunder last week, then seemed to let down in their next two games with a close victory over the Raptors and a blowout loss to the Pacers. Now that some time has passed, I look for the Cavs to bounce back in the rematch. If Haliburton (hamstring injury) doesn't play, the Pacers don't have enough to match up against a motivated Cavaliers squad. The Cavs have gone 16-2 since the start of December, and 13 of those 16 wins were by double figures.
Zach LaVine over 27.5 points
All LaVine does is drop 30 points. LaVine has scored 30 or more in nine of his last 13 games, including his last five. He has been scorching from the floor over those last five games, making 59.8% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from behind the arc. He faces a Pelicans defense on Tuesday that allows the most points and the most 3-pointers to opposing small forwards.
Shaedon Sharpe over 2.5 3-pointers
Sharpe has consistently knocked down the long ball these days, making it a staple of his offense. He has made at least three 3-pointers in four straight games, shooting at a 46.4% clip during that stretch. The Nets rank 22nd in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed to opposing shooting guards (38.3%).
Projections and injury reports
Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Cavaliers -7.5 (-120) | Pacers +7.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Cavaliers -320 | Pacers +260
Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.7, straight up 71%, 240.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (GTD - Illness); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 37.4 FPTS (20.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 35.5 FPTS (19.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 32.6 FPTS (18.4 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 29.8 FPTS (14.2 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.3 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pacers projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF: 35.6 FPTS (20.2 pts, 7.4 reb, 3.2 ast)
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 34.9 FPTS (16.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 26.5 FPTS (15.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.1 FPTS (15.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.0 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.3 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 18.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.5 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 17.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Thunder -11.5 (-110) | 76ers +11.5 (-110)
Money line: Thunder -750 | 76ers +475
Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 13.6, straight up 86%, 216.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
76ers: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Groin); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Foot); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 54.5 FPTS (31.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 36.8 FPTS (18.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.0 ast)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 21.9 FPTS (4.3 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 19.3 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.5 FPTS (28.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Paul George, SF/PF: 34.9 FPTS (17.6 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 29.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 17.4 FPTS (6.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 13.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 12.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 1.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Suns -5.5 (-105) | Hawks +5.5 (-115)
Money line: Suns -200 | Hawks +170
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 3.7, straight up 62%, 237.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Knee); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Illness)
Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Knee); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 47.5 FPTS (27.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 42.0 FPTS (26.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 26.4 FPTS (15.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 23.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.3 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 19.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 44.9 FPTS (24.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 9.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 26.8 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.7 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 26.8 FPTS (17.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 24.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 19.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 18.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans +1.5 (-110) | Bulls -1.5 (-110)
Money line: Pelicans +EVEN | Bulls -120
Total: 240.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.6, straight up 65%, 236.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)
Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Calf); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.6 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 7.0 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 36.0 FPTS (22.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.5 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 35.4 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 33.1 FPTS (18.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Yves Missi, C: 18.5 FPTS (8.0 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 17.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 38.3 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 37.4 FPTS (19.1 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (17.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 31.8 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.3 reb, 5.7 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 27.5 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 20.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 15.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. ET
Line: Kings +2.5 (-115) | Bucks -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Kings +110 | Bucks -130
Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Kings by 0.2, straight up 51%, 228.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Malik Monk, (GTD - Groin)
Bucks: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Hip); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Illness); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 46.6 FPTS (26.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 45.5 FPTS (20.4 pts, 13.5 reb, 6.2 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 35.6 FPTS (21.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.5 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 35.5 FPTS (18.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 25.3 FPTS (12.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.2 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 14.5 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 46.1 FPTS (29.3 pts, 11.4 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.3 FPTS (24.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.8 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 25.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 21.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 18.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Taurean Prince, SF: 16.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
9:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Nuggets -3.5 (-115) | Mavericks +3.5 (-105)
Money line: Nuggets -165 | Mavericks +140
Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.8, straight up 53%, 234.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Julian Strawther, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Illness); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Back); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 59.2 FPTS (29.9 pts, 11.2 reb, 8.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 38.6 FPTS (20.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 37.5 FPTS (17.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 6.2 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 30.4 FPTS (17.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 21.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 19.8 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 17.9 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 38.1 FPTS (23.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 26.4 FPTS (13.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 24.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.0 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 20.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.4 blk)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 19.0 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 16.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Nets +6.5 (-120) | Blazers -6.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Nets +200 | Blazers -240
Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 4.8, straight up 65%, 219.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Knee); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring)
Blazers: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Illness); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Illness); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 28.5 FPTS (17.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 20.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.1 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Noah Clowney, PF: 20.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keon Johnson, SG: 18.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 36.2 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 30.9 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 27.8 FPTS (15.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Deandre Ayton, C: 23.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 23.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 19.4 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.5 ast)
Donovan Clingan, C: 14.4 FPTS (6.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.6 blk)