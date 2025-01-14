Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has seven games on tap for Tuesday night, including a rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. The Cavs have the best record in the NBA and are facing one of the four teams that have beaten them this season. The Pacers broke the Cavs' 12-game winning streak Sunday with a 15-point blowout win in Cleveland despite losing Tyrese Haliburton to a strained hamstring. Tuesday's rematch in Indianapolis will likely be without Haliburton. Will the Cavs bounce back?

The other best team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, face a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has struggled this season but plays better when healthy. Unfortunately, they won't be healthy Tuesday night, with Joel Embiid set to miss his fifth straight game. This leads to the Thunder having the biggest spread of the night (-11.5 at ESPN BET) even while playing on the road.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will play for the fourth time this season, and second time this week, with the Nuggets having won two of the first three games. Luka Doncic is still out, but the big question is whether Kyrie Irving will return after a five-game absence. He has been upgraded to questionable and practiced fully on Monday, so there is a chance he will play.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (Available in 52.4% of ESPN leagues)

Lively just continues to play well and has averaged a double-double over his past five games (12.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG) while also blocking nearly two shots per game. Lively is a surprisingly strong passer, dishing out the ball to get eight assists in his last game. He continues to show the Mavs that they can run the offense through him, particularly in the high post.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (87% available)

Clingan got a spot-start on Saturday with Deandre Ayton out but should be back to his role off the bench Tuesday. This doesn't change his upside much, though. He was still a double-double threat in his last two games, one start and one off the bench, with two blocks in about 15 minutes in both games. Clingan could get extra run facing an incredibly depleted Brooklyn Nets squad.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (55.5% available)

Oubre has a bigger role in both the Sixers' offense and on the glass when Embiid is out. Over the past four games Embiid has missed, Oubre has two games with over 20 points, including a 26-point/11-rebound double-double against the Suns. He has averaged 19 PPG, 7 RPG and 3 combined steals, blocks and 3-pointers per game over those four games.

