Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

The NBA continues its tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with eight games on Monday's slate. The Boston Celtics heading to the West Coast to face the Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics are still one of the top teams in the league, sitting second in the Eastern Conference. But Boston is currently struggling, with an 8-8 record over their past 16 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors have already won the first matchup of the season against Boston and Monday's matchup presents a great test for both teams.
In addition, a number of intriguing players should get increased opportunity with injuries impacting lineups. Both the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have such scenarios on Monday's slate.
Odds by ESPN BET
Monday's fantasy stream team
Nick Richards, C, Phoenix Suns (available in 82.4% of ESPN leagues):
Richards is a strong streaming option tonight with Jusuf Nurkic is out for the seventh straight game. Mason Plumlee shouldn't cut into Richards' minutes, especially after the Suns traded for him. Richards just dropped 42 fantasy points against the Pistons Friday, and with Bradley Beal sidelined, there's even more usage to go around. Plus, the Cavaliers have struggled against big men over the past month.
Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (72.7%)
George has been on fire, scoring 45 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. He has stepped up big for the Jazz with Lauri Markkanen sidelined, and with Markkanen out again Monday, George should continue to shine. The Jazz are also missing Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, leaving George in a great position to play heavy minutes and carry a high usage rate.
Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks (65.9%)
Okongwu has played 28-plus minutes and scored 45-plus fantasy points in three straight games. The Hawks are leaning on him more this month, and he's rewarding managers in category leagues with steady production in points, rebounds and blocks.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C, Golden State Warriors (57.2%)
Jackson-Davis has been on a roll, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in five of his past six games. With Draymond Green out, Jackson-Davis is set to see more minutes and should deliver another solid performance.
Moody's favorite bets for Monday
Onyeka Okongwu over 10.5 points (-105)
Okongwu has played 26 or more minutes in each of the past three games. He has also hit this line in three straight games and taken 10 or more shots in two of them. This is a great spot for the young center to make an impact.
Nick Richards over 18.5 points and rebounds (-115)
Richards had a strong debut for the Suns, posting 21 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes last Friday. While he didn't start, it feels like only a matter of time before he does. Richards' matchup against the Cavaliers isn't ideal for bigs, but Evan Mobley's absence creates opportunities. With Jusuf Nurkic still sidelined, Phoenix needs Richards to step up. He has delivered when given the minutes, clearing this line in six of the eight games he has played 25-plus minutes this season.
Isaiah Collier over 7.5 assists (-125)
Collier is proving he's the best point guard on the Jazz's roster, and his role in Utah's rotation keeps growing. He has hit this line in four of his past five games and has averaged 15.5 potential assists and 31.8 minutes per game during that stretch. Collier faces a Pelicans team that has allowed the third-most assists per game to point guards this season.
Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points and assists (-125)
Tatum's usage rate has been an impressive 31.0%. While he has cleared this line in just nine of his past 20 games, he is a reliable option with a high floor. Tatum has averaged 31.6 PPG and assists in 36.7 MPG over that stretch and is in a great spot to shine on a national stage this afternoon. The Warriors' defense is much softer on the wing and inside without Green, giving Tatum an opportunity to dominate.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets
Noon ET on NBA TV
Line: Mavericks -6.5 (EVEN) | Hornets 6.5 (-120)
Money line: Mavericks -240 | Hornets +200
Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 1.2, straight up 54%, 221.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Illness); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 27.7 FPTS (13.2 pts, 7.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 19.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.4 blk)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 19.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.4 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 49.9 FPTS (28.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 7.6 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 36.5 FPTS (20.7 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 27.1 FPTS (12.8 pts, 10.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 18.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 18.1 FPTS (9.4 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.4 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 16.0 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Noon ET on NBA TV
Line: Pistons 8.5 (-115) | Rockets -8.5 (-105)
Money line: Pistons +280 | Rockets -360
Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.8, straight up 65%, 224.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Calf); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.3 FPTS (25.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 8.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 25.8 FPTS (12.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.2 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 20.5 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 16.4 FPTS (8.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 14.9 FPTS (5.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 13.0 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.9 FPTS (19.5 pts, 9.4 reb, 4.7 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 37.5 FPTS (23.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 36.0 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 28.0 FPTS (13.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.8 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 24.6 FPTS (11.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 20.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
2:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Timberwolves 5.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -5.5 (-115)
Money line: Timberwolves +190 | Grizzlies -225
Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 4.1, straight up 63%, 232.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Ankle); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot)
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Foot); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 48.2 FPTS (29.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 36.6 FPTS (20.4 pts, 8.1 reb, 5.3 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 25.4 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.4 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 25.3 FPTS (12.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 23.7 FPTS (13.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 20.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
Rob Dillingham, PG: 17.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.1 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 37.1 FPTS (18.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 33.3 FPTS (20.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Ja Morant, PG: 32.8 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast)
GG Jackson II, PF: 26.6 FPTS (18.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 22.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 18.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 16.8 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
3 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks 6.5 (-110) | Knicks -6.5 (-110)
Money line: Hawks +215 | Knicks -260
Total: 235.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.7, straight up 59%, 237.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Zaccharie Risacher, (OUT - Thigh); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Neck); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Thumb); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 44.5 FPTS (24.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 8.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 36.2 FPTS (17.7 pts, 9.2 reb, 5.1 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 27.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 24.6 FPTS (15.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 21.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 19.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 19.2 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 43.0 FPTS (27.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 40.2 FPTS (23.2 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.5 FPTS (13.8 pts, 9.1 reb, 6.0 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.0 FPTS (18.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 27.3 FPTS (15.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 16.2 FPTS (7.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jericho Sims, C: 10.7 FPTS (3.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers
3:30 p.m. ET
Line: Suns 7.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -7.5 (-110)
Money line: Suns +230 | Cavaliers -280
Total: 235.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.7, straight up 71%, 237.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Illness)
Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 48.9 FPTS (30.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 43.7 FPTS (29.0 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 26.8 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 25.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.9 ast)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 17.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 15.9 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 40.7 FPTS (22.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 37.3 FPTS (20.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 29.5 FPTS (14.1 pts, 9.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 23.3 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Ty Jerome, PG: 19.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.0 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dean Wade, PF: 18.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
5 p.m. ET on TNT
Line: Celtics -10.5 (-105) | Warriors 10.5 (-115)
Money line: Celtics -500 | Warriors +360
Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.2, straight up 75%, 223.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: None reported
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Kyle Anderson, (OUT - Hip); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 49.3 FPTS (27.2 pts, 9.1 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 40.7 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 27.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 25.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.8 ast)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 24.0 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 23.3 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 16.7 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 41.8 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 4.0 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 28.4 FPTS (17.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 20.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kevon Looney, C: 18.6 FPTS (6.5 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Gui Santos, SF: 14.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz 11.5 (-110) | Pelicans -11.5 (-110)
Money line: Jazz +450 | Pelicans -700
Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 5.8, straight up 68%, 229.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: John Collins, (OUT - Hip); Johnny Juzang, (OUT - Hand); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Micah Potter, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Yves Missi, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 31.0 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 23.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 10.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.7 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 21.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.7 ast)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 18.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 18.5 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Drew Eubanks, C: 16.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 15.3 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 37.5 FPTS (17.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 34.5 FPTS (20.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 34.3 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.4 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 32.1 FPTS (18.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.3 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 21.2 FPTS (9.1 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Javonte Green, SF: 17.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 16.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Chicago Bulls at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Bulls 5.5 (-110) | Clippers -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Bulls +175 | Clippers -210
Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.5, straight up 70%, 229.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Adama Sanogo, (GTD - Knee); Chris Duarte, (GTD - Personal); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle)
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.2 FPTS (19.4 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 36.3 FPTS (21.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 31.9 FPTS (12.5 pts, 8.0 reb, 5.8 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 30.5 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 24.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.6 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 18.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 15.9 FPTS (3.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 36.3 FPTS (18.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (19.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.9 FPTS (14.2 pts, 12.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 16.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 16.0 FPTS (5.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 15.4 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.8 ast)