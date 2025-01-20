Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA continues its tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with eight games on Monday's slate. The Boston Celtics heading to the West Coast to face the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics are still one of the top teams in the league, sitting second in the Eastern Conference. But Boston is currently struggling, with an 8-8 record over their past 16 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors have already won the first matchup of the season against Boston and Monday's matchup presents a great test for both teams.

In addition, a number of intriguing players should get increased opportunity with injuries impacting lineups. Both the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have such scenarios on Monday's slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Nick Richards, C, Phoenix Suns (available in 82.4% of ESPN leagues):

Richards is a strong streaming option tonight with Jusuf Nurkic is out for the seventh straight game. Mason Plumlee shouldn't cut into Richards' minutes, especially after the Suns traded for him. Richards just dropped 42 fantasy points against the Pistons Friday, and with Bradley Beal sidelined, there's even more usage to go around. Plus, the Cavaliers have struggled against big men over the past month.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (72.7%)

George has been on fire, scoring 45 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. He has stepped up big for the Jazz with Lauri Markkanen sidelined, and with Markkanen out again Monday, George should continue to shine. The Jazz are also missing Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, leaving George in a great position to play heavy minutes and carry a high usage rate.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks (65.9%)

Okongwu has played 28-plus minutes and scored 45-plus fantasy points in three straight games. The Hawks are leaning on him more this month, and he's rewarding managers in category leagues with steady production in points, rebounds and blocks.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C, Golden State Warriors (57.2%)

Jackson-Davis has been on a roll, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in five of his past six games. With Draymond Green out, Jackson-Davis is set to see more minutes and should deliver another solid performance.

