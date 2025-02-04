Fantasy basketball: 10 new faces who could enter the Top 20 in 2025-26

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is brimming with exciting young talent, and every season we see promising prospects take major leaps in their skill and overall impact, both on the court and in fantasy basketball.

Here are 10 players whose combination of talent, opportunity and statistical production suggest they are on the fast track to stardom. Each of them has the potential to become a top-20 player in fantasy hoops as soon as next season.

Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder (ADP 24.5): Williams has been getting better every season, just made his first NBA All-Star Game and is in the mix to contend for Most Improved Player for the second season in a row. As of Sunday, Williams ranks No. 21 in the NBA in fantasy points this season.

Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (ADP 27.9): Maxey won MIP and was named an All Star last season but has been even better this season. He has particularly come on in the new year, putting up 32.3 PPG, 7.2 APG and 3.6 3PG in his past 13 outings. He has 30.0 PPG potential that could be realized as soon as next season.

Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, Orlando Magic (ADP 30.8): Banchero started off this season like a top-20 player, averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 5.6 APG and 2.2 3PG through his first five games before a hip injury sidelined him for two months. He has not regained his form since returning, but we know that it's there, and if he comes into next season fully healthy it is likely to emerge once again.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets (ADP 31.5): Ball has had top-20 fantasy hoops potential for years, he just needs to stay healthy. Ball has averaged 28.2 PPG, 7.3 APG and 5.3 RPG this season, produced the 13th-highest fantasy average in the league ; it's only his injury absences that keep him out of the top-50 in total fantasy points.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets (ADP 35.3): Sengun has been a consistent 20-10-5 guy for the last two seasons, officially averaging 20.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 5.0 APG during that stretch. His production plateaued this season, but he is still only 22 years old. He currently ranks No. 23 in the NBA in total fantasy points this season, and has age-based upside to improve further next season and beyond.

Evan Mobley, PF/C, Cleveland Cavaliers (ADP 42.0): Mobley is developing into an efficient nightly 20 and 10 threat with solid defensive numbers. His development took a hit last season due to persistent injuries, but he has bounced back this season and played well enough to earn his first All Star nod. Still only 23 years old, Mobley is currently No. 33 in the NBA in total fantasy points and has upside to improve across the board next season.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (ADP 43.9): Jackson has ramped up his scoring in calendar year 2025, averaging 25.9 PPG on 50.7 FG% and 38.7 3FG% in 16 games since the last day of 2024. The increased scoring volume while maintaining strong 3-and-D peripheral numbers has allowed Jackson to average more than 44.1 fantasy points per game in the last month, good for the 16th-most total fantasy points in that span.

Jalen Green, SG, Houston Rockets (ADP 50.6): Green is streaky, but has shown he has the ability to put major points on the board over extended periods. Green's best scoring run of the season came to start calendar year 2025, when he averaged 29.8 PPG over nine games. Green would need to average close to that for a season to become a top-20 fantasy option, but he is still only 22 years old and has that kind of upside.

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks (ADP 47.7): Johnson was in the midst of a major breakout season and a frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award before his season-ending injury. His averages of 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 5.0 APG helped lead him to the 22nd highest fantasy scoring average in the NBA. Johnson is expected to make a full recovery over the offseason and should be back better than ever next season.

Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF, Houston Rockets (ADP 86.00): Thompson's game is electric and all-around. He has been starting at power forward but routinely defends opposing guards. He has averaged a double-double with 17.5 PPG and 10.3 RPG in his 18 starts, in addition to his 1.9 SPG and 1.8 BPG. Thompson also has two triple-doubles in his last seven games and the 13th-best fantasy scoring average in the league over the last 30 days.