Fantasy basketball: Bold predictions, players to add and drop after All-Star break

The fantasy basketball playoffs come quickly after the NBA All-Star break, and the best fantasy managers always seem to stay a step ahead when it comes to making the right moves and preparing their roster.

So which players should you let go, and who is worth adding for the weeks ahead?

Here are fantasy experts Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Steve Alexander and Jim McCormick to answer those questions and more for the key stretch ahead.

Which highly-rostered player are you ready to move on from?

Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, Boston Celtics: Holiday was a top-100 draft day option based on reputation, but he is not nearly among the top 100 fantasy scorers so far. Things are not likely to improve. Holliday is averaging fewer than 9.0 PPG and 3.7 APG since the start of January, and he averages fewer fantasy points overall than so many more readily available players. Make the switch to one of today's productive players. -- Karabell

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz: Kessler is a legitimate shutdown candidate as the Jazz continue to be loose with their injury report to maximize their lottery odds. The youth movement is alive and well in Utah. Kessler wasn't traded, which implies he'll be part of the Jazz's future rotation. It's also worth mentioning that Kessler sat out the final six games of last season. -- Moody

Jonas Valanciunas, C, Sacramento Kings: Valanciunas landed in a rotation spot in Sacramento that simply isn't favorable for fantasy, and, in fact, works directly against his potential to help your roster. With Domantas Sabonis rightfully consuming minutes at the 5 and the team now built to run smaller wing-centric looks, Valanciunas is now merely a third rotational big. -- McCormick

Chris Paul, PG, San Antonio Spurs: Though he is nominally still the starting point guard in San Antonio, his role is even further diminished since De'Aaron Fox joined the team. In four games next to Fox, Paul is averaging only 7.8 PPG, 7.5 APG and 0.8 SPG. Paul used to do the bulk of his scoring in the clutch, but that is Fox's specialty, further pushing Paul down the pecking order. And it's been rookie Stephon Castle, despite coming off the bench, who has meshed best as a scorer next to Fox. I'm not cutting Paul because of the assists, but I am trying to use those assists and his still-starter status to move him in the first trade I can. -- Snellings

Khris Middleton, SF, Washington Wizards: Middleton struggles to find playing time for a young, tanking Wizards team and becomes serious waiver-wire fodder in all leagues. A combination of injured ankles, a nonexistent role and a decline in production will lead Middleton to fizzle out, and he might never have fantasy value again in ESPN leagues. -- Alexander

Which low-rostered player has a chance to deliver at the end of the season?

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz: Collier remains quite raw, especially when it comes to shooting, but there is little doubt about his playmaking potential. Since becoming a starter, Collier is averaging 8.5 APG, routinely delivering double-digit assists per game lately. Even his sketchy shooting has improved. He is more valuable in roto/categories formats, but he should be a lot more popular. -- Karabell

Collier: Collier has impressed as a starter in the Jazz's rotation, averaging 11.9 points and 9.1 assists per game over the past 10. Selected No. 29 overall in the 2024 NBA draft, he has the potential to be a steal. As the season progresses, Collier will become more comfortable in a primary role, and these reps as lead guard will be invaluable for his development. -- Moody

Collier: This might not feel like a traditional late-season surge, but Collier is going to be a steady source of dimes during those final weeks when so many heliocentric playmakers are outright resting or playing far fewer minutes in preparation for playoff glory. Collier isn't a scoring force, but the Jazz have clearly turned to him to run the offense after toggling a series of combo guards at the position. In those final days, playmaking becomes volatile. Collier presents a nice counter. -- McCormick

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks: Christie is shaping up as an impact player on his new Mavericks squad. The Mavs have relied upon him for big minutes and big shots, even during crunch situations, and he has responded by averaging 17.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 3PG and 1.6 total SPG and BPG in his four games with the squad. That role could get even larger moving forward on the injury-depleted Mavericks that desperately want something positive to show from the trade that sent former franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic out of town. -- Snellings

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls: Buzelis is taking on a huge role offensively, while also producing defensively. Buzelis has played at a fairly high level since Jan. 29 and will contribute in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers down the stretch. His minutes should continue to rise and he should become one of the hottest pickups in fantasy, sooner than later. Go get him now, before it's too late. -- Alexander

What's one bold prediction you have after the All-Star break?

Immanuel Quickley finishes as a top-20 fantasy option for the rest of the season. Injuries have derailed his campaign so far, with fewer than 20 games played. However, he has stepped up as a reliable scorer for the Raptors behind Scottie Barnes, while also adding assists. Quickley's high minutes played since returning have been encouraging, making him a solid source of points, triples, and assists while boosting his fantasy upside for the remainder of the season. -- Moody

Stephen Curry will lead the NBA in made 3-pointers for the ninth time. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards has paced the league in the category all season, and still enjoys a sizable lead, but Curry is firing up so many more 3-pointers in February, and the addition of Jimmy Butler should provide him more open looks moving forward. If a healthy Curry continues attempting 16 3-pointers per game, he is a top-10 fantasy option again. -- Karabell

Stephen Curry will be top-15 in fantasy points per game after the All-Star Break. Curry's production has dipped a bit this season, making him a fringe top-25 fantasy points producer this season. But the Butler trade unlocks Curry, because defenses won't be able to load up to remove Curry from the offense. Curry is also motivated to make a playoffs push in one of the last rides of the Warriors Dynasty. He has scored 32 or more points in four straight games, the first time he's done that this season, and has dropped 72 points in the two games he has played next to Butler. -- Snellings

Trey Murphy III finishes in the top 10 in the Player Rater at both shooting guard and small forward positions. The Player Rater leverages a standard deviation model that values both statistical diversity and statistical dominance. With Brandon Ingram traded and Dejounte Murray injured, Murphy is the premier perimeter threat for the Pelicans on both sides of the ball in the coming months. -- McCormick

The Washington Wizards will be a silly-season super team. Bub Carrington goes off for the rest of the regular season and becomes a must-have player, racking up several double-doubles, steals and 3-pointers, flirting with top-100 fantasy value the rest of the way. Additionally, his Washington teammates -- Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie and Richaun Holmes -- all become valuable pickups for the rest of the season. -- Alexander