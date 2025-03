Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Friday's NBA slate features 10 games, including Cleveland visiting Phoenix as the Cavaliers try to get back on track after three straight losses.

The Suns are clinging to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Cavaliers have struggled in March, ranking just 10th in offensive rating and 16th in defensive rating over that time frame. There was one prop bet that immediately caught my attention from this matchup.

As always, let's review this and the other matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles for Friday's slate.

Friday's stream team

Donovan Clingan, C, Portland Trail Blazers (rostered in 19.2% of ESPN leagues)

Clingan has been on a roll, scoring 26 or more fantasy points in five straight games, including a 54-point performance. He has also logged 30 or more minutes in three of those matchups. With the Nuggets missing Nikola Jokic, Clingan is a solid streaming option in all formats.

Luke Kennard, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (1.9%)

The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant, who remains out with a hamstring injury. Kennard has stepped up, playing 25 or more minutes and scoring 22 or more fantasy points in three straight games. He's a reliable option for managers in deeper formats needing a guard, even against a tough Clippers defense.

Isaiah Joe, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (1.5%)

Joe has been playing well, scoring 30 or more fantasy points in two straight games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to return Friday, but the Thunder will still be without Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort, who are both dealing with hip injuries. Against a Hornets team that ranks 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions, Joe is a solid streamer in all formats who can contribute points, rebounds and assists.

Moody's bets for Friday

Kevin Durant over 24.5 points (-110)

Durant has a strong track record against the Cavaliers. He has averaged 19.7 field goal attempts and 30.0 points per game over his past seven matchups with Cleveland. He has gone under this line in four of his past five games, which gives bettors a bit of a discount. Still, he has cleared it in 60% of his 57 games this season. With Bradley Beal out, Durant should see even more opportunities. The Cavaliers are a tough defensive team, but they've struggled against spot-up shooting, a strength for Durant. They've also allowed the sixth-most points per game to power forwards this season.

Jalen Green under 8.5 assists and rebounds (-115)

Green has gone under this line in just one of his past 10 games. But Friday night's game against the Heat comes with different circumstances. Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith are all expected to play. With those three on the court this season, Green has gone under this line in 14 of 20 games. The Heat also excel defensively at limiting assists and rebounds to shooting guards.

Stephon Castle over 26.5 points and rebounds (-120)

Castle has a chance to shine for a Spurs team missing De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season, and he's making the most of it. He has cleared this line in two of his past four games while averaging 22.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game over that span. This is a great spot to hit the over against a 76ers team that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and is without its top three playmakers.

Quentin Grimes over 25.5 points (-115)

The 76ers have had to rely on Grimes due to all the injuries, and he's making the most of it. He has cleared this line in five straight games while averaging 23 field goal attempts in 35.5 minutes. What's more impressive is that all those games have been on the road. The Spurs rank 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions, making this a great spot for Grimes to shine.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-125)

The Timberwolves are struggling, having lost two consecutive games to the Pacers and Pelicans. Minnesota gets another shot at New Orleans on Friday night and will need their top offensive playmaker, Edwards, to step up. He has cleared this line in 13 of his past 20 games, including each of his past five. During that stretch, Edwards has averaged 21.1 field goal attempts in 36.0 minutes per game. The Pelicans rank 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Expect Edwards to carry a high usage rate and be aggressive as a scorer in this matchup.

Projections and Injury Reports

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -8.5 (-115) | Wizards +8.5 (-105)

Money line: Magic -360 | Wizards +280

Total: 215.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 7, straight up 72%, 216.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Trevelin Queen, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb)

Magic projections:

Wizards projections:

Houston Rockets at Miami Heat

8 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -5.5 (-120) | Heat +5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Rockets -190 | Heat +160

Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 6.6, straight up 71%, 216.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets projections:

Heat projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans +14.5 (-105) | Timberwolves -14.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans +800 | Timberwolves -1600

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10.7, straight up 81%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder)

Timberwolves: None reported

Pelicans projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +19.5 (-105) | Thunder -19.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets +1300 | Thunder -4000

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -120 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 17.2, straight up 91%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hamstring); Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Ankle)

Thunder: Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Thunder projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +5.5 (EVEN) | Spurs -5.5 (-120)

Money line: 76ers +190 | Spurs -225

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 8.7, straight up 76%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Adem Bona, (OUT - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

76ers projections:

Spurs projections:

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -9.5 (-110) | Mavericks +9.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -425 | Mavericks +320

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 8.3, straight up 75%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Hand); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Wrist)

Pistons projections:

Mavericks projections:

Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -14.5 (-110) | Jazz +14.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -1000 | Jazz +600

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 16.3, straight up 90%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Svi Mykhailiuk, (GTD - Foot); KJ Martin, (OUT - Elbow); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Personal); Oscar Tshiebwe, (OUT - Undisclosed); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics projections:

Jazz projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -8.5 (-105) | Suns +8.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -320 | Suns +260

Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.9, straight up 74%, 241.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Foot); Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers projections:

Suns projections:

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets +2.5 (-115) | Blazers -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets +110 | Blazers -130

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 6.7, straight up 71%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (OUT - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Jabari Walker, (OUT - Concussion); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Blazers projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies +6.5 (-105) | Clippers -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies +225 | Clippers -275

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 5.1, straight up 67%, 235.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hamstring)

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies projections:

Clippers projections: