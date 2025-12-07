Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

A busy Sunday slate opens early this afternoon in Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks look to stop the surging Orlando Magic. That Eastern Conference showdown is the first of Sunday's seven games. A theme of the day could be competitive outcomes.

The Knicks are slight favorites over the Magic, part of a larger trend for the day, as five of the seven games have spreads of fewer than five points. Even the two games with big lines present interesting streaming and betting angles.

The Los Angeles Lakers make their annual stop in South Philly to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid and Paul George are listed as questionable, suggesting we could see the 76ers' star trio in action against Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

As a measure of their depth and dominance, the Oklahoma City Thunder are nearly double-digit favorites in Salt Lake City tonight over the Utah Jazz despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein, among other rotation staples, out for this one. Those in need of guard play might look to Cason Wallace or Aaron Wiggins.

With a bevy of potentially competitive games on the schedule and with an eye on finding productive fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest, let's take a look at the day ahead in the NBA.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Cedric Coward, SF/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (rostered in 35.6% of ESPN leagues): The rookie wing was sensational Saturday, posting 23 points and a whopping 19 combined rebounds and assists in a win over the LA Clippers. Today, Coward faces a Portland Trail Blazers team missing several starters, including some key defenders. This could be another gem from the emergent rookie.

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (49.3% rostered): This second-year forward has been inconsistent for Chicago, but that includes some fun peaks. He's currently enjoying a hot stretch, with Buzelis active on the glass and in rim protection. On a team that needs defensive impact, we could be seeing more of Buzelis in the coming weeks. Today's matchup with the Golden State Warriors appears inviting, given Golden State's lack of athleticism in the frontcourt.

Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (19.4%): Some of my favorite players are guards and wings who can protect the rim. Watson qualifies; he's averaging an absurd 2.7 swats the past week in an elevated role for a Nuggets team missing multiple starters. With Watson earning clean looks as a cutter and racking up defensive stats with more playing time, he's a strong target ahead of tonight's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Cam Spencer, SG, Grizzlies (6.7%): With Ja Morant listed as doubtful and Scotty Pippen Jr. ruled out, Spencer should be busy as a lead creator for Memphis today. Setting the offense as the pick-and-roll distributor, Spencer is in a good spot to deliver assists and also 3-point production in this matchup with the visiting Trail Blazers.

McCormick's bets for Sunday

Joel Embiid OVER 17.5 points (+100)

The risks are obvious, but possibly overstated. Embiid just isn't fully healthy, and it shows in his defense and rebounding. The scoring prowess is still fairly absurd, though, as he's averaging nearly 28 points and 8.3 free throw attempts per 36 minutes. Now, he's likely to only play around 25 minutes this evening, but precedent suggests that's more than enough time to get his name in the scoring column.

Zach Edey OVER 26.5 total points and rebounds (-108)

With the Trail Blazers dealing with injuries to Donovan Clingan and Jrue Holiday, their two best pick-and-roll defenders, Edey could have his way today. Even if Clingan is active, Edey's ability to get deep positioning for high-percentage looks and put-backs suggest there's value in today's number.

Payton Pritchard OVER 4.5 assists (-133)

This number aligns with Pritchard's season average of 4.9 assists. The reason I'm optimistic in this context against Toronto is how often the Raptors might try to blitz Pritchard and take away his comfort zone operating from deep. The premise being Pritchard might need to leverage his shooting gravity via passing.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8,100+ salaries

Tyrese Maxey, PG, 76ers ($10,500)

While he hasn't yet stepped over Tye Lue, Maxey is doing a fun modern Allen Iverson bit. With the Lakers having a strong team defense, Maxey will be a target of their scheme. Guess what? That's the deal for Maxey every game. I just don't think the Lakers' personnel has the footspeed to track him around screens and in the open court.

Austin Reaves, SG, Lakers ($10,000)

The shooting guard position just isn't very deep or dynamic today. Reaves is the clear alpha at the position today, thanks to simply absurd efficiency on elite opportunity rates. The 76ers are young and somewhat small in the backcourt, setting Reaves up to find his own shot and create for others in what has the ingredients for a fun cross-conference matchup.

$6,100-$8,000 salaries

Chet Holmgren, C, Thunder ($7,700)

This price doesn't account for the sheer surge in usage and touches Holmgren is due in today's game without his MVP teammate. Utah is missing its top rim protector for the season, setting up Holmgren to eat in the restricted area in addition to his perimeter savvy. Creating a Thunder stack with Jalen Williams and the guard below could prove rewarding.

$3,500-$6,000 salaries

Cedric Coward, SG/SF, Grizzlies ($5,100)

As we've covered, Coward is a rising player in a depleted Memphis rotation. With a concentrated lineup, Memphis needs Coward to create for others and himself in a busier on-ball role. Mistakes will be made; so will plays.

Ajay Mitchell, PG, Thunder ($5,000)

If you pivot from Maxey or Luka Doncic atop the point guard market, Mitchell becomes an intriguing option. With "SGA" sitting and with Utah's porous defense up next, Mitchell could feast as a top playmaker for a Thunder offense that still churns whenever Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench.

De'Anthony Melton, SG/SF, Warriors ($3,000)

Found at the salary floor, Melton should be active against the Chicago Bulls today. Not only does Chicago struggle against guards, but Melton has an ability to create turnover and produce meaningful numbers as a glue guy. Having rested yesterday, it's likely we see a nice workload for Melton this evening.

Projections and injury reports

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

12 p.m. ET

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.6, straight up 58%, 231.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Colin Castleton, (OUT - Hand)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Shoulder)

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -2.5 (-115) | Raptors +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -148 | Raptors +124

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2.6, straight up 58%, 225.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (OUT - Achilles)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Illness); Jamison Battle, (GTD - Ankle); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -10.5 (-112) | Hornets +10.5 (-108)

Money line: Nuggets -500 | Hornets +380

Total: 233.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 10.9, straight up 79%, 236.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Hamstring); Christian Braun, (OUT - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Back)

Hornets: Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Knee); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Quadriceps); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Josh Green, (OUT - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

6 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +1.5 (-120) | Grizzlies -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Blazers -110 | Grizzlies -110

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.8, straight up 58%, 236.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Blake Wesley, (OUT - Foot); Damian Lillard, (OFS - Achilles); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Calf); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Thumb); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Toe); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Calf); Ja Morant, (GTD - Calf); Javon Small, (OUT - Toe); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -1.5 (-102) | Bulls +1.5 (-118)

Money line: Warriors -112 | Bulls -108

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.9, straight up 53%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Al Horford, (GTD - Back); Alex Toohey, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Foot); Jimmy Butler III, (GTD - Knee); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Bulls: Noa Essengue, (OFS - Shoulder); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Thumb); Coby White, (GTD - Calf); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Calf); Tre Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (GTD - Wrist); Kevin Huerter, (OUT - Thigh)

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -4.5 (-105) | 76ers +4.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers -166 | 76ers +140

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.6, straight up 52%, 237.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Back)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Knee); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Thigh)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

8 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Jazz +9.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -425 | Jazz +330

Total: 236.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.2, straight up 75%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Groin); Thomas Sorber, (OFS - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Calf); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Knee); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Thigh); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Elbow)

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OFS - Shoulder); Georges Niang, (OUT - Foot)