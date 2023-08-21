Perhaps you heard the news, but future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers. He joined the New York Jets this offseason. It wasn't really in the news much, so it is quite understandable if you missed it. Some fantasy football managers may have, since Rodgers is not among the first 10 quarterbacks or 100 picks in ESPN average live drafts. OK, so Rodgers wasn't his normally awesome statistical self during last season, but he was far from bad. Rodgers was the No. 13 QB in PPR leagues!

Rodgers is well-positioned to be a top-10 quarterback this season, which is why I ranked him precisely this way. The good news is this is not a popular opinion, so Rodgers slips in drafts. I choose to wait on quarterbacks anyway, and Rodgers seems to be ending up on my teams around the spot others are choosing a defense. Hey, it works for me. Last season was the first full one in which Rodgers did not finish as a top-10 fantasy QB. He is 39 years old. Some believe he is done. Perhaps, but then again, perhaps not yet.

That is what the annual "Do Draft" column is about. Click here for the far more controversial "Do Not Draft" column, in which readers tend to ignore the premise and think I hate some of the top players in the sport. Nope! This is all about value in relation to expected statistical results. Some players slip well past the point of my expectations and how I rank them, for whatever reasons, and that makes for wise investing. Rodgers was a top-five fantasy QB in 2021 and 2022, winning league MVP honors each time. He is not too old. Expect greatness again.