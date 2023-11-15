Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Eagles' A.J. Brown vs. Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (Shadow)

Sneed has shadowed in eight consecutive games tracing back to Week 2. That includes showdowns with Calvin Ridley, DJ Moore, Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Joshua Palmer, Courtland Sutton and, most recently, Tyreek Hill. Sneed shadowed those eight on a combined 129 (or 88%) of their 147 perimeter routes.

The red-hot Brown aligns on the perimeter 78% of the time and can expect to see Sneed on nearly all of those plays in Week 11. Sneed has been effective in coverage and the Chiefs have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Takeaway: