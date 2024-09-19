Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is relishing the chance to lead a team that no longer has a global star following the departures of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in recent years.

Speaking after his PSG's 1-0 win against Girona in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, Luis Enrique was asked about his players adapting to not having a star player in the team and he told TNT Sports Brasil: "Yes, there's a star, a star that shines more brightly than anything else, that is the team. That is the star, the team.

"It's amazing. It is a feeling that I try to instil in my players. You see it on the pitch, one for all and all for one, like the Three Musketeers. That is marvellous in a team sport."

Throughout last season, Luis Enrique often expressed his frustration at being constantly asked by journalists during news conferences about Mbappé.

Mbappé, 25, left PSG this summer after his contract expired having had his best-ever season at the club, netting 44 times in 48 games. The France captain joined Real Madrid as a free agent one year after PSG had lost Messi and Neymar.

Argentina captain Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 after two years in Paris while shortly after, Neymar signed for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal after six seasons at PSG.

PSG, who are seeking their fourth straight league title, have had a perfect start to the campaign. They have won all their games and scored 13 goals in their opening four league matches.