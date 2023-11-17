        <
          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Our best fantasy football advice for Week 11

          Adam Thielen's strong start to the season has fizzled in the past few weeks. Will he bounce back in Week 11? Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Nov 17, 2023, 04:11 PM

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 11 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room and Last-Minute Pickups, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Pittsburgh Steelers -1 @ Cleveland Browns
          Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET
          Over/under total: 32.5 (13th highest)
          FPI favorite: Browns by 1 (53% to win outright)

          Steelers injury watch: none to report

          Browns injury watch: WR David Bell: Q; WR Marquise Goodwin: Q

          Best of the Week

          Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions -7.5
          Ford Field, Detroit
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET
          Over/under total: 47.5 (Highest)
          FPI favorite: Lions by 6.6 (68.9% to win outright)