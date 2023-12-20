Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders that the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheat Sheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjust to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Bengals' Tee Higgins vs. Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (Shadow)

Porter has shadowed in four of seven games since Week 9, traveling when the opposing offense has a clear No. 1 perimeter receiver. That meant showdowns with DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase and Marquise Brown. The rookie shadowed the four star receivers on a combined 100 of their 124 routes, including 91 of 97 perimeter routes and nine of 27 in the slot. Porter has played well and that included holding Chase to a 4-81-0 receiving line on four targets in Week 12.

In normal circumstances, we'd expect Porter to shadow Chase again, but since he's doubtful with a shoulder injury, Porter figures to travel with Higgins. The Steelers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to WRs, as well as the second fewest to the perimeter, over the last four weeks.

