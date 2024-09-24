Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2024 leaderboard for WRs

Open Extended Reactions

Expected fantasy points (xFP) strips away player talent and efficiency and focuses solely on opportunity.

FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF points) and his xFP (or expected total).

Wide receiver adjustments are made as follows:

Rushing attempts: No change

Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based on position and rush direction

Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

Targets: No change

Receptions: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected catch rate based on depth of throw, location and position

Receiving yardage: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and position

Receiving touchdowns: Receiving xTD

Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average 2-point rate

Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

Return touchdowns: Excluded due to extreme rareness and randomness

Below is the 2024 xFP leaderboard for wide receivers: