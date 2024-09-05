Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 1 of the 2024 fantasy football season, and every manager has a loaded roster, right?

My cousin Michael has told me this in early September for over a decade now. He has the team to win it. That's how I see my squad in our 10-team home league this season, too. Fresh off the Labor Day weekend draft, I'm stacked at wide receiver -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and Puka Nacua -- and I also drafted the upside of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the fifth round.

I'll see you in the championship game, Michael.

We think we know who's going to be good and who's not, but truthfully, none of us have all the answers. I still have a fair share of fantasy questions as we head into the Week 1 slate based on player usage and, especially, offensive deployment, which are key factors that determine fantasy value. So, let's dive into that today, focusing on six situations I'll be monitoring this week and throughout the start of the season.

Trevor Lawrence's potential upside

Lawrence looked really sharp on his preseason tape. He plays in a very QB-friendly Jacksonville Jaguars offense under coach Doug Pederson, one that could probably add more designed rushes to his résumé. And the club did rebuild its wide receiver room after the departure of Calvin Ridley, adding big-play rookie Brian Thomas Jr. via the draft and the vertical stretch ability of Gabe Davis in free agency.

So, why did Lawrence register an ADP of QB18 at ESPN this draft season?